Prospects Pipeline | Amerks continue Calder Cup Playoff push

Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert has encouraged his young group over the course of the season to be a team that plays for each other rather than just a team that plays with each other.
As the Amerks open up a three-game homestand on Wednesday against Hartford, Appert has seen his players take on this mindset as they emphasize supporting each other through adversity to find continued success.
“I think that teams that play for each other, they stand up for each other,” Appert told reporters on Monday. “Teams that play for each other, they block shots for each other, they take hits to make plays for each other. And those things are things we preach all year, but they have to earn that together. And now we’re starting to get to that point that you start to feel that.”
Rochester currently sits in third place in the North Division standings with 66 points in 2023-24, just one point ahead of fourth-place Belleville and fifth-place Toronto and four points ahead of the Laval Rocket, who sit in sixth. The top-five finishers in the North Division will advance to the Calder Cup Playoffs.
The Amerks, who have just 13 games remaining in the regular season, will continue their push to the playoffs on Wednesday, which Appert said will have to be earned in a highly competitive division.
“First of all, we have to earn our way in because our division is the best division in the league right now in terms of the depth,” he said. “Our team in last place just swept Hershey over the last two weeks. Our division is a meat grinder right now and that’s a good thing. It just makes us better because every night is a complete battle. So, we’ve got a lot of work to do still to try to earn our right into the Calder Cup Playoffs.”