Prospects Pipeline | Ostlund continues to grow in Sweden's top hockey league

Sweden coach Magnus Havelid met Noah Ostlund in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly learned of his love for the game of hockey and his ability to positively influence those around him.
Ostlund was just 17 years old when he first played under Havelid on Sweden’s U-18 team, but Havelid’s initial impression of Ostlund never wavered as the pair went on to compete together in the 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship, the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, and most recently, the 2024 World Juniors in Gothenburg, Sweden.
“On and off the ice, he’s a very positive guy,” Havelid said. “I’ve never seen him have a bad practice. Sometimes we have an optional warmup – I’ve never even seen him have a bad optional practice. I think that’s one of his special qualities. … He loves hockey, he loves to practice hockey, and loves to learn. So, it’s all hockey, all the time. He loves the sport and that’s the picture I have of Noah when I think of him.”
Over the last few years, Havelid has watched the forward go through the natural phases of a young hockey player. The coach has seen an abundance of growth in Ostlund, who continues to play against men in Sweden’s top hockey league this season.
Ostlund has recorded 18 points (9+9) in 26 games for the Vaxjo Lakers of the SHL, after spending last season playing in Sweden’s second-tier Allsvenskan league.