Prospects Pipeline | Ostlund continues to grow in Sweden's top hockey league

Havelid was excited to see Ostlund play in this year’s World Junior Championship based on his performance in Vaxjo prior to tournament play, which featured the 19-year-old’s strong hockey sense and playmaking ability.

“Noah has a great hockey sense,” Havelid said. “The way he plays, he plays the same way he did when he was 17 because he’s always had a great hockey sense – both with the puck and without the puck – and he has a great effort and work ethic.”

Ahead of the World Juniors, Havelid named Ostlund an alternate captain for Team Sweden largely because of his personality and leadership qualities. Ostlund produced for his team, tallying 10 points (3+7) in seven games to help lead Sweden to a silver medal.

Ostlund was also named Sweden’s Player of the Game for his performance in the championship contest, with one assist, three shots, and 10 shot attempts in Sweden’s 6-2 loss to the United States on Jan. 5. Havelid lauded Ostlund for his play and ability to help lead the team throughout the tournament.

“He’s a team player – 100 percent,” Havelid said. “He makes other players better and that’s part of the way he plays of course, but also his personality. I think other players like to be with him on the ice and off ice. He had a top performance, a great tournament. He was one of my key players.

“I know he was disappointed in himself and that we lost the game, but I think he did everything for the team. He had a great effort, and he gave 100 percent. He was great and he has a great future as well because his attributes help the team.”

Selected by the Sabres with the 16th-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Ostlund had the chance to join the Rochester Americans during their Calder Cup playoff run last season, following his own season with Djurgardens. He did not practice with the Amerks due to an injury but was able to use the time to get acclimated to the American Hockey League and become familiar with the players, coaches, and staff in Rochester.