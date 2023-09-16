“Elite competitor” | Savoie scores pair of highlight-reel goals in win over Canadiens

Matt Savoie showed why he could be a prime candidate for a Sabres roster spot this season after tallying a pair of highlight-reel worthy goals in a 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens in the Sabres’ first Prospects Challenge game Friday evening at LECOM Harborcenter.

After deciding not to pass the puck through traffic, linemate Zach Benson flipped the puck into the air and over to Savoie, who went airborne, knocking down the puck and putting it on net. The puck slid under Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes for Savoie’s first of the night.