JJ Peterka, Peyton Krebs, and Jiri Kulich will be among the players on the Buffalo Sabres’ roster for their first preseason game against the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

Fans can stream the game on Sabres.com beginning at 2 p.m. Find a schedule with tune-in information for all seven preseason games here.

The full roster for Sunday’s game in Washington is as follows: