Luukkonen to miss game in Boston due to illness

Notes from Wednesday's practice at KeyBank Center.

By Jourdon LaBarber
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will not travel with the team for its game in Boston on Thursday due to an illness, coach Don Granato announced.

Luukkonen previously missed Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to Detroit and was absent from practice on Wednesday. Devon Levi was recalled from Rochester to serve as back up to Eric Comrie against the Red Wings and will remain with the team in Boston.

Kyle Okposo (maintenance day) and Rasmus Dahlin (lower body) were also absent from practice, but both are expected to make the trip to Boston.

Here are more notes from Wednesday’s practice.

Don Granato addresses the media.

1. Jack Quinn participated in his first full practice with the team, though he continued to wear a non-contact jersey. Quinn, who is recovering from offseason surgery to repair an injured Achilles, previously took part in two morning skates with teammates.

2. Here’s how the group lined up:

Forwards

53 Jeff Skinner – 37 Casey Mittelstadt – 72 Tage Thompson

9 Zach Benson – 24 Dylan Cozens – 77 JJ Peterka

63 Isak Rosen – 15 Brandon Biro – 71 Victor Olofsson

17 Tyson Jost – 19 Peyton Krebs – 22 Jack Quinn

Defensemen

25 Owen Power – 10 Henri Jokiharju

23 Mattias Samuelsson – 78 Jacob Bryson

33 Ryan Johnson – 6 Erik Johnson / 75 Connor Clifton

Goalies

31 Eric Comrie

27 Devon Levi

3. Isak Rosen recorded five shots in 7:54 against the Red Wings, his highest total through five NHL games. The Sabres held a 9-3 advantage in shot attempts when Rosen shared the ice at 5-on-5 with linemates Victor Olofsson and Brandon Biro.

“He looked much better,” Granato said. “He looked more assertive, confident and being more direct, and by virtue of that played harder in those areas. And so, yes, he had his best game, I felt, last night. He’s an intelligent guy, he’s a hard worker and competitor, and we need him as we do each guy to step up and be their best. I liked the direction he showed us, a big jump last night.”

4. Connor Clifton will return to Boston for the first time as a visitor for the first time on Thursday. The defenseman spent his first five NHL seasons with the Bruins before joining the Sabres on a three-year contract this past offseason.

“It’ll be different, for sure, but it will be good to be back,” Clifton said.

Watch Clifton’s session with the media below.

Connor Clifton addresses the media.

