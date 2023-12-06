Luukkonen to miss game in Boston due to illness

1. Jack Quinn participated in his first full practice with the team, though he continued to wear a non-contact jersey. Quinn, who is recovering from offseason surgery to repair an injured Achilles, previously took part in two morning skates with teammates.

2. Here’s how the group lined up:

Forwards

53 Jeff Skinner – 37 Casey Mittelstadt – 72 Tage Thompson

9 Zach Benson – 24 Dylan Cozens – 77 JJ Peterka

63 Isak Rosen – 15 Brandon Biro – 71 Victor Olofsson

17 Tyson Jost – 19 Peyton Krebs – 22 Jack Quinn

Defensemen

25 Owen Power – 10 Henri Jokiharju

23 Mattias Samuelsson – 78 Jacob Bryson

33 Ryan Johnson – 6 Erik Johnson / 75 Connor Clifton

Goalies

31 Eric Comrie

27 Devon Levi

3. Isak Rosen recorded five shots in 7:54 against the Red Wings, his highest total through five NHL games. The Sabres held a 9-3 advantage in shot attempts when Rosen shared the ice at 5-on-5 with linemates Victor Olofsson and Brandon Biro.

“He looked much better,” Granato said. “He looked more assertive, confident and being more direct, and by virtue of that played harder in those areas. And so, yes, he had his best game, I felt, last night. He’s an intelligent guy, he’s a hard worker and competitor, and we need him as we do each guy to step up and be their best. I liked the direction he showed us, a big jump last night.”

4. Connor Clifton will return to Boston for the first time as a visitor for the first time on Thursday. The defenseman spent his first five NHL seasons with the Bruins before joining the Sabres on a three-year contract this past offseason.

“It’ll be different, for sure, but it will be good to be back,” Clifton said.

Watch Clifton’s session with the media below.