Practice Report | Sabres recall Biro from Amerks, Levi returns to practice

The Buffalo Sabres recalled forward Brandon Biro from the Rochester Americans Tuesday morning, stepping in for an injured Zach Benson, who general manager Kevyn Adams said is week to week with a lower-body injury.

Biro was hanging out at home Monday evening when he found out he’d be heading to Buffalo on a recall.

“It’s really exciting. It was pretty disappointing last year getting hurt and missing out on it. So, just excited to be here and ready for the opportunity,” he said.