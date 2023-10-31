News Feed

buffalo sabres organization honored with three emmy awards at the new york state emmy awards

buffalo sabres prospects pipeline update matt savoie conditioning assignment rochester americans

buffalo sabres extend partnership with niagara university to offer sabres scholars program

buffalo sabres sharpen up top headlines this week october 30 black and red ukko-pekka luukkonen point streaks

buffalo sabres vs colorado avalanche postgame report ukko-pekka luukkonen records first career shutout in win

buffalo sabres vs colorado avalanche at the horn recap jeff skinner tyson jost jj peterka casey mittelstadt

buffalo sabres versus colorado avalanche game preview october 28 jeff skinner dylan cozens rasmus dahlin erik johnson ukko-pekka luukkonen

buffalo sabres versus colorado avalanche how to watch players to watch hockey halloween 

buffalo sabres practice report devon levi eric comrie injury updates connor clifton suspension erik johnson

buffalo sabres rochester americans transactions devin cooley recall

buffalo sabres vs new jersey devils postgame report highlights what we learned october 27 rasmus dahlin dylan cozens

buffalo sabres vs new jersey devils at the horn recap october 27 rasmus dahlin dylan cozens tage thompson

buffalo sabres new jersey devils game preview lineup starting goaltender

buffalo sabres what to expect on hockey halloween against colorado avalanche sunday october 29

buffalo sabres new jersey devils how to watch game preview 

buffalo sabres practice report news and notes from keybank center rasmus dahlin tage thompson devon levi casey mittelstadt

buffalo sabres ottawa senators recap highlights press conferences tage thompson don granato ukko pekka luukkonen

buffalo sabres ottawa senators game recap highlights jeff skinner tage thompson

Practice Report | Sabres recall Biro from Amerks, Levi returns to practice

News and notes from Tuesday's practice at KeyBank Center.

buf_practicereport_10312023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres recalled forward Brandon Biro from the Rochester Americans Tuesday morning, stepping in for an injured Zach Benson, who general manager Kevyn Adams said is week to week with a lower-body injury.

Biro was hanging out at home Monday evening when he found out he’d be heading to Buffalo on a recall.

“It’s really exciting. It was pretty disappointing last year getting hurt and missing out on it. So, just excited to be here and ready for the opportunity,” he said.

Brandon Biro addresses the media

The 25-year-old was on the coaching staff’s radar for a call-up opportunity last season, but a lower-body injury Biro sustained prevented it from coming to fruition. Despite ending the 2022-23 campaign early due to the injury, the forward was voted the Most Valuable Player by his Rochester Americans teammates after tallying 51 points (16+35) in 49 games and representing Rochester at the AHL All-Star Classic last February.

Biro has recorded two goals and four assists for six points to start the season for the Amerks after enjoying a strong NHL training camp in Buffalo with three points (1+2) in five preseason games.

“There's a lot to his game to like,” coach Don Granato said. “Very talented player, skilled, evasive, intelligent, slippery—it goes hand in hand with the evasive. He can make plays with skill players. He can play right wing, left wing, center. He's done well in all three spots. But I think the real exciting thing for me is he complements other players. He's the type of player you put on the ice and he enhances those around him because of his compete and his intelligence.”

Don Granato addresses the media

The Sherwood Park, Alberta native skated on a line with Jordan Greenway and Tage Thompson at practice Tuesday and Granato expects to put Biro into the lineup right away.

The Sabres open a home-and-home series with the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center before returning home to KeyBank Center on Friday to close out the set.

Wednesday’s pregame coverage kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on MSG/MSG+. The puck drops at 7 on MSG and WGR 550.

Out-of-market fans can find the national broadcast on TNT.

Here are more notes from practice at KeyBank Center.

1.Goaltender Devon Levi returned to practice for his first full practice since sustaining a lower-body injury. Levi has been out since Oct. 19 and was all smiles when he greeted reporters Tuesday.

“I was just taking it day by day, trying it out, seeing when I could get back. Took a few days off the ice, let it heal, and now I'm back. I feel good on the ice,” he said. “I'm so happy to be back.”

The 21-year-old started in Buffalo’s first four games of the season before his injury and is looking forward to getting back into game action soon with the new perspective he gained from watching the games in the press box.

“It was just a good opportunity to step back. I can't learn on the ice, so I’ll learn off the ice,” Levi said.

“Every day in the NHL is a good day and to be able to watch NHL goalies every night, it's great. That's what I did growing up, so I'm still staying true to myself and continue learning from other guys. There’s a lot of good goalies in the league, a lot of good teams, and there's always opportunity to learn. That's kind of my focus during those games.”

Devon Levi addresses the media

2. Like Levi, Granato is expecting Benson to learn and grow from his time off the ice while dealing with his own injury. Benson has recorded two points (0+2) in six games this season.

“…As an 18-year-old player coming into your first NHL season, everything's a first. Everything is brand new,” Granato said. “Going to Philadelphia is brand new for him today, which he'll make the trip with us for that reason—to take things in. You can only take so much in at a time. So, he doesn't have the responsibility of playing tomorrow night, but he can take in other things that will really help him.”

3. Here's how the group lined up for practice:

Forwards

12 Jordan Greenway – 72 Tage Thompson – 15 Brandon Biro

53 Jeff Skinner – 37 Casey Mittelstadt – 77 JJ Peterka

71 Victor Olofsson – 24 Dylan Cozens – 89 Alex Tuch

28 Zemgus Girgensons – 19 Peyton Krebs – 21 Kyle Okposo

17 Tyson Jost

Defensemen

26 Rasmus Dahlin – 23 Mattias Samuelsson

25 Owen Power – 10 Henri Jokiharju

78 Jacob Bryson – Erik Johnson

75 Connor Clifton (currently serving a two-game suspension)

Goalies

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

27 Devon Levi