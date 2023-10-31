Practice Report | Sabres recall Biro from Amerks, Levi returns to practice

1.Goaltender Devon Levi returned to practice for his first full practice since sustaining a lower-body injury. Levi has been out since Oct. 19 and was all smiles when he greeted reporters Tuesday.
“I was just taking it day by day, trying it out, seeing when I could get back. Took a few days off the ice, let it heal, and now I'm back. I feel good on the ice,” he said. “I'm so happy to be back.”
The 21-year-old started in Buffalo’s first four games of the season before his injury and is looking forward to getting back into game action soon with the new perspective he gained from watching the games in the press box.
“It was just a good opportunity to step back. I can't learn on the ice, so I’ll learn off the ice,” Levi said.
“Every day in the NHL is a good day and to be able to watch NHL goalies every night, it's great. That's what I did growing up, so I'm still staying true to myself and continue learning from other guys. There’s a lot of good goalies in the league, a lot of good teams, and there's always opportunity to learn. That's kind of my focus during those games.”