Power evaluated for potential injury after exiting practice early

Owen Power underwent imaging to evaluate a potential injury following practice on Monday, Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said.

Power left the practice early due to the injury. The defenseman ranks second on the Sabres in average time on ice (22:28) and has 18 points in 51 games.

“We went to get some imaging on him,” Granato said. “We’ll find out.”

The Sabres returned to practice in preparation for their meeting Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings, which will be the third of four straight home games.

Here are more notes from the session at KeyBank Center.

1. Mattias Samuelsson’s surgery to repair an upper-body injury went as planned, Granato confirmed. The defenseman was back in the building Monday and watched part of practice from the bench. He will miss the remainder of the season.

2. Here’s how the group lined up:

Forwards

53 Jeff Skinner – 72 Tage Thompson – 21 Kyle Okposo

9 Zach Benson – 24 Dylan Cozens – 77 JJ Peterka

12 Jordan Greenway – 37 Casey Mittelstadt – 89 Alex Tuch

28 Zemgus Girgensons – 19 Peyton Krebs – 50 Eric Robinson / 71 Victor Olofsson

Defensemen

26 Rasmus Dahlin – 10 Henri Jokiharju

25 Owen Power – 75 Connor Clifton

33 Ryan Johnson – 6 Erik Johnson / 78 Jacob Bryson

Goalies

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

31 Eric Comrie

3. The Sabres held a competitive, battle-heavy practice coming off their 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. They earned a 34-26 shot advantage in that game but identified working toward the opposing net for deflections and rebound opportunities as an area of focus to convert those shots into goals.

The final drill of practice – a mini game played within one end of the ice – was geared toward that end.

“We had guys toward the net, to the net on many occasions,” Granato said. “We could have scored more. But we want more. We want more. We want more tips, we want more sticks on pucks, we want to improve the delivery, the timing of the delivery, even the height where you can tip it if a guy’s in a shot lane. So, lots of different nuances and situations.”

4. The Sabres and Kings will meet for a rematch on Tuesday after the Sabres pulled off a come-from-behind, 5-3 win in Los Angeles on Jan. 25. JJ Peterka led the way in that game with two goals and an assist for the first three-point outing of his career.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

