'He's a shooter' | Quinn scores twice to lead Sabres in win over Flyers

The win by the Sabres brought them within four points of both the Flyers and the New York Islanders, who are tied for the second wild card. The Islanders have played one less game than the Flyers and thus currently sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Sabres have five games remaining to make up that ground, four of which will be played on the road. Their next game is Sunday afternoon in Detroit against a Red Wings team that is also in the thick of the race, now three points ahead of the Sabres after losing their own game Friday night.

It took a mid-game reset for the Sabres to beat the Flyers, who came to Buffalo with no shortage of motivation after losing what once seemed like a tight grip on the playoffs with losses in their previous five contests. Tage Thompson deked his way to a goal that opened the scoring 10:01 into the contest, but the Flyers responded with a hard push that lasted well into the second period.

Luukkonen made a series of point-blank saves to hold the Flyers off the board until Noah Cates finally buried a wrist shot from the right circle to tie the score 9:07 into the second period. The Flyers were outshooting the Sabres 23-5 at the time of Cates’ goal and had just spent a long shift in the Buffalo end.

Sabres coach Don Granato called a timeout to give his players a chance to refocus. His message was to play harder and simplify.

“That timeout was big for us,” Rasmus Dahlin said. “We just went back to the simple stuff. We were trying to complicate things when they started pushing and once, we just started to do the right things out there, we played better, for sure.”

Dahlin scored on a wrist shot from the high slot to put the Sabres back in front with 5:09 remaining in the period. Quinn scored from the same spot with 5.1 seconds on the clock before the intermission.

When Owen Tippett buried a slap shot from the point to cut the Sabres’ lead to one midway through the third period, it was Quinn who responded again less than five minutes later. This time, Quinn shot on rookie goaltender Ivan Fedotov from the left circle and scored on his own rebound.