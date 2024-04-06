'He's a shooter' | Quinn scores twice to lead Sabres in win over Flyers

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is as well acquainted with Jack Quinn’s shot as anyone on the Buffalo Sabres, having faced it in practice since they became teammates in the AHL in 2020.
Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert used to have Quinn fire away in shooting drills for the goalies. Luukkonen's still not a fan of having to deal with Quinn’s hard, deceptive release.
“Yeah, I hate it,” Luukkonen said. “There’s not much else to say. He doesn’t care about the goalies too much. The only thing he wants to do is score.”
Luukkonen beamed, however, while talking about Quinn’s performance on Friday. Quinn scored a pair of goals in a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, which inched the Sabres closer back into the race for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.
The goals were Quinn’s first since he returned to the lineup on March 27, having missed the previous 23 games with a lower-body injury. He previously missed the first 32 games of the season due to offseason surgery to repair an injured Achilles’ tendon.
“First of all, he’s just an unbelievable guy,” Luukkonen said. “I don’t think anybody here or anybody on the other team has a bad word to say about him. It hasn’t been an easy season or offseason for him. How he played today was unbelievable. How he showed up today and how he showed up since coming back from injury is unbelievable.”