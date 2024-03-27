Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Senators

1. Quinn’s return

Quinn made an immediate impact upon his previous return to the lineup. He missed the start of the season while he recovered from Achilles’ surgery, had an assist in his season debut on Dec. 19, then went on to tally 12 points in 15 games before sustaining his injury in San Jose.

“He’s effective in any situation because he’s an intelligent player,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “He is one of our smartest players. Has a feel for the game, for situations, for depth and reads and everything that comes with it. He’s got a lot of hockey sense.”

Quinn is expected to skate on a line with Dylan Cozens and JJ Peterka. Granato said he will gauge Quinn’s energy level throughout the game to determine how much the forward will play on special teams.

Quinn was a regular on both the power play and the penalty kill when he played previously this season.

“We’ll see what his energy level looks like,” Granato said. “He will probably get time in all those slots or situations, but we’ll see how much time.”