Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Senators

Jack Quinn will return to the lineup as the Sabres open a 5-game homestand.

20240327 Preview Web
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Jack Quinn will return to the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres when they host the Ottawa Senators to open a five-game homestand at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Quinn has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury in San Jose on Jan. 27. He returned to practice with the team on Tuesday.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.

1. Quinn’s return

Quinn made an immediate impact upon his previous return to the lineup. He missed the start of the season while he recovered from Achilles’ surgery, had an assist in his season debut on Dec. 19, then went on to tally 12 points in 15 games before sustaining his injury in San Jose.

“He’s effective in any situation because he’s an intelligent player,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “He is one of our smartest players. Has a feel for the game, for situations, for depth and reads and everything that comes with it. He’s got a lot of hockey sense.”

Quinn is expected to skate on a line with Dylan Cozens and JJ Peterka. Granato said he will gauge Quinn’s energy level throughout the game to determine how much the forward will play on special teams.

Quinn was a regular on both the power play and the penalty kill when he played previously this season.

“We’ll see what his energy level looks like,” Granato said. “He will probably get time in all those slots or situations, but we’ll see how much time.”

Don Granato addresses the media

2. The lineup

Quinn will enter the lineup in place of Lukas Rousek, who is considered day to day after he was high-sticked in the face during practice on Tuesday.

The Sabres held an optional skate Wednesday morning and did not run line rushes. Here’s the projected lineup based on Monday’s practice, with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen expected to start in goal.

FORWARDS

12 Jordan Greenway – 72 Tage Thompson – 89 Alex Tuch

77 JJ Peterka – 24 Dylan Cozens – 22 Jack Quinn

53 Jeff Skinner – 19 Peyton Krebs – 9 Zach Benson

50 Eric Robinson – 28 Zemgus Girgensons – 71 Victor Olofsson

DEFENSEMEN

4 Bowen Byram – 26 Rasmus Dahlin

25 Owen Power – 10 Henri Jokiharju

75 Connor Clifton – 78 Jacob Bryson

GOALTENDERS

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

27 Devon Levi

3. The standings

The Sabres enter Wednesday eight points behind the Capitals, who remain in the second wild card spot after an overtime win against the Red Wings on Tuesday. The Sabres and Capitals have two head-to-head meetings remaining in Buffalo on April 2 and 11.

Find a full breakdown of the playoff race in Sabres.com’s wild card hub.

4. Thompson, Tuch riding hot streaks

Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch both extended their point streaks to five games with assists on the winning goal in Calgary on Sunday.

Thompson also added an empty-net goal later in that game, giving him 10 points (4+6) in his last eight games. He has five goals in three prior meetings with the Senators this season.

“He’s gone to the net, shot more pucks,” Granato said. “I think his intentions, his focus is a little more direct. I think Tage himself is a little bit more direct with his game.”

5. Scouting the Senators

The Senators won 5-2 in New Jersey on Saturday, then followed that performance with a 5-3 victory at home over Edmonton on Sunday. Drake Batherson had a combined two goals and two assists in the wins.

Tim Stutzle leads Ottawa in assists (50) and points (68). Brady Tkachuk has a team-high 31 goals.

Joonas Korpisalo is expected to start in goal.

