Sabres unable to overcome early deficit in loss to Predators

The Predators pulled ahead on goals scored 1:14 apart by Filip Forsberg and Yakov Trenin midway through the first period. Forsberg buried a quick shot off the far-side post after a faceoff win in the offensive zone. Trenin deflected a shot by Colton Sissons taken from the half wall.

Nashville generated 10 shots to start the second period prior to Olofsson’s goal, which was the product of a stretch pass lofted through the air by Rasmus Dahlin. Olofsson was tripped by Jeremy Lauzon as he carried the puck on a breakaway and was awarded the penalty shot.

The moment livened the crowd and ignited the confidence the Sabres are working to capture on a consistent basis.

“I feel like right now it’s like it’s two different teams out there,” Dylan Cozens said. “We play a completely different way when we’re down and that’s how we need to play right off the bat.

“We need to play like we’re desperate right off the bat before we get down two goals because it’s tough to come back from that. We’ve been doing that a lot lately, getting down early. We just need to have better starts.”