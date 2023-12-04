Sabres unable to overcome early deficit in loss to Predators

Victor Olofsson scored on a penalty shot midway through the second period to ignite a comeback push, but the Buffalo Sabres were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators inside KeyBank Center on Sunday.
The Sabres outshot the Predators 35-29 overall and 24-9 after Olofsson went to his forehand to beat goaltender Juuse Saros at the 10:02 mark of the middle period.
“We kind of let loose a little bit,” Olofsson said. “I felt like we really didn’t come out strong in the first. After we got scored on a couple times, we kind of let loose and was playing more freely and I feel that’s how we got to play right from the get-go.”