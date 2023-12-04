Sabres unable to overcome early deficit in loss to Predators

Victor Olofsson scored Buffalo's lone goal on a penalty shot.

By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Victor Olofsson scored on a penalty shot midway through the second period to ignite a comeback push, but the Buffalo Sabres were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators inside KeyBank Center on Sunday.

The Sabres outshot the Predators 35-29 overall and 24-9 after Olofsson went to his forehand to beat goaltender Juuse Saros at the 10:02 mark of the middle period.

“We kind of let loose a little bit,” Olofsson said. “I felt like we really didn’t come out strong in the first. After we got scored on a couple times, we kind of let loose and was playing more freely and I feel that’s how we got to play right from the get-go.”

Highlights from Sabres vs. Predators

The Predators pulled ahead on goals scored 1:14 apart by Filip Forsberg and Yakov Trenin midway through the first period. Forsberg buried a quick shot off the far-side post after a faceoff win in the offensive zone. Trenin deflected a shot by Colton Sissons taken from the half wall.

Nashville generated 10 shots to start the second period prior to Olofsson’s goal, which was the product of a stretch pass lofted through the air by Rasmus Dahlin. Olofsson was tripped by Jeremy Lauzon as he carried the puck on a breakaway and was awarded the penalty shot.

The moment livened the crowd and ignited the confidence the Sabres are working to capture on a consistent basis.

“I feel like right now it’s like it’s two different teams out there,” Dylan Cozens said. “We play a completely different way when we’re down and that’s how we need to play right off the bat.

“We need to play like we’re desperate right off the bat before we get down two goals because it’s tough to come back from that. We’ve been doing that a lot lately, getting down early. We just need to have better starts.”

Dylan Cozens addresses the media.

Nashville staved off the comeback thanks in large part to Saros, whose 34-save performance included a pad stop on Cozens from in front of the net during the third period.

“We were hesitant at the start,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “Obviously, we gave up a second goal right after the first one. I felt we were hesitant. I felt we at some point needed to snap out of it. … The penalty shot goal – I think we were a different team after that and needed to be a different team before that.”

Here’s are more notes from the loss.

1. Alex Tuch left the game due to an injury with 12:26 remaining in the third period and did not return. Granato said he would receive an update on Tuch’s status on Monday, as well as more information on injured forwards Tage Thompson, Zemgus Girgensons, and Jordan Greenway.

Granato said Thompson has resumed skating.

“Thompson’s been progressing great,” Granato said. “He’s got a scheduled appointment tomorrow to find out more, where he’s at specifically. But he’s been skating. Hopefully good news there.”

Don Granato addresses the media

2. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves, beginning with a one-timer attempted by Mark Jankowski from the left faceoff circle less than three minutes into the contest. Natural Stat Trick credited Luukkonen with 10 high-danger saves, his second-highest total of the season.

“He’s been unbelievable this year,” Cozens said. “He’s stepped up huge for us. He’s kept us in games we probably shouldn’t be in, as have all of our goalies. They’ve stepped up big for us this year and now it’s time for us to do the same and score some goals.”

3. Cozens led the Sabres with eight shots on goal and 11 shot attempts in 16:23.

“Tonight, I thought he used his legs and feet much better,” Granato said. “Speed, quickness, jumped on pucks and it got him to the right place for several quality chances. He just didn’t have the finish, but he created a lot.”

Up next

The Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Tickets are available **here**.

The game can be streamed exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.

News Feed

