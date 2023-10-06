Savoie returns to practice with Sabres

News Feed

buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins preseason game roster preview erik johnson zach benson devon levi

Sabres vs. Penguins | Game roster, storylines, and how to watch Buffalo’s preseason finale
buffalo sabres training camp practice notebook october 5 don granato

Camp Notebook | Sabres prepare for preseason finale Friday vs. Pittsburgh 
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets game recap oct 4 zemgus girgensons owen power zach benson

Benson scores 3rd preseason goal in loss to Blue Jackets
buffalo sabres training camp roster update brett murray isak rosen jiri kulich

Sabres announce training camp roster update
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets preview lineup connor clifton zach benson

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blue Jackets
buffalo sabres training camp practice oct 3 brandon biro don granato 

'Everybody in this room matters' | Granato sends message to team as regular season approaches
buffalo sabres at columbus blue jackets preseason roster connor clifton erik johnson

Clifton set to make preseason debut Wednesday in Columbus
buffalo sabres 2023 home opener details rj way giveaway party in the plaza

Sabres announce giveaways, Party in the Plaza for Home Opener presented by The BFLO Store
buffalo sabres practice updates buffalo bills trip josh allen alex tuch

'They love being in Buffalo' | Team trip to Bills game another example of Sabres' camaraderie 
buffalo sabres training camp roster joseph cecconi jeremy davies loaned to Rochester

Sabres loan Cecconi, Davies to Rochester pending waiver clearance
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets preseason game recap sept 30 

'It's special to watch' | Benson continues dynamic preseason with game-winning goal vs. Columbus
buffalo sabres training camp roster update sept 30 komarov richards cooley tokarski

Sabres return Komarov to juniors, loan 3 players to Rochester
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets preseason game roster alex tuch devon levi

Tuch, Okposo expected to make preseason debuts vs. Columbus
buffalo sabres training camp roster update rochester americans

Sabres trim training camp roster to 39 players
buffalo sabres practice report sept 29 don granato brandon biro

Camp Notebook | Sabres ready to enter final stages of training camp
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins recap highlights tage thompson eric comrie

Thompson scores highlight-reel goal, Comrie makes 27 saves in preseason game vs. Penguins
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins preview lineup how to watch zach metsa 

Sabres at Penguins | Metsa set to make preseason debut in Pittsburgh
buffalo sabres preseason roster september 27 at pittsburgh penguins casey mittelstadt tage thompson

Sabres announce roster for Thursday's preseason game in Pittsburgh

Savoie returns to practice with Sabres

The forward skated in a team setting for the first time since Sept. 18.

BUF_ 20231006 Savoie
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Matt Savoie made it a point to stay involved while he recovered from the upper-body injury he sustained during the final game of the Prospects Challenge on Sept. 18.

Savoie was active in meetings and present in the dressing room. He was invited to spend time with veteran teammates away from the rink. It all made for a smoother process as he awaited his return to the ice with the Sabres, a step he finally took Friday morning.  

“It’s pretty easy to get acclimated right away,” Savoie said. “Just getting comfortable day by day, building relationships. I think that goes a long way, just spending time at the rink.

“I think when you’re injured, it’s easy to kind of shy away and be on a little bit of an island. But I think I’ve done a good job and the other guys have done a good job with including me in everything.”

Savoie joined teammates on the ice for a heavily attended optional skate ahead of their preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He had previously been skating four to five times a week on his own, which helped him avoid any significant drop-off from a conditioning standpoint.

“I think I wasn’t doing too much contact today,” he said. “Just trying to ease back into it a little bit, not risk a reinjure or anything like that, so taking it cautious on that front, but I felt good out there.”

Matt Savoie addresses the media

Savoie, a first-round draft pick by the Sabres in 2022, came to camp with his sights set on competing for an NHL roster spot following a productive junior season with Winnipeg of the Western Hockey League. He got off to a strong start in two games at the Prospects Challenge, including a two-goal performance in the opener against New Jersey.

He sustained his injury during his first shift of the event's finale, the product of a hit to his arm from Pittsburgh forward Jagger Joshua.

“It was definitely pretty devastating to not even get a chance to play in any preseason games or get to show myself in the games before the season, but I thought I came into camp in pretty good shape,” Savoie said. “I felt like I had a big summer, got real strong and a lot faster, so it was definitely tough to not be able to showcase that, but it was a good to be back.”

Savoie is eligible to either spend this season in the NHL or return to his junior club (which has relocated from Winnipeg to Wenatchee, Washington). The transfer agreement between the NHL and CHL restricts him from playing for Rochester, with the exception of a rehab assignment.

Regardless of what comes next, the 19-year-old kept a positive outlook Friday.

“Just taking it day by day still,” he said. “Continuing to learn as much as I can, be present, be a good guy in the locker room, be a guy that guys want to have conversations with and continuously having a smile on my face. It’s obviously not easy going through an injury, but there’s definitely some positives to take away from it, just being around the guys, learning a lot. It’s been good.”