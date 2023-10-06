Savoie returns to practice with Sabres

Matt Savoie made it a point to stay involved while he recovered from the upper-body injury he sustained during the final game of the Prospects Challenge on Sept. 18.

Savoie was active in meetings and present in the dressing room. He was invited to spend time with veteran teammates away from the rink. It all made for a smoother process as he awaited his return to the ice with the Sabres, a step he finally took Friday morning.

“It’s pretty easy to get acclimated right away,” Savoie said. “Just getting comfortable day by day, building relationships. I think that goes a long way, just spending time at the rink.

“I think when you’re injured, it’s easy to kind of shy away and be on a little bit of an island. But I think I’ve done a good job and the other guys have done a good job with including me in everything.”

Savoie joined teammates on the ice for a heavily attended optional skate ahead of their preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He had previously been skating four to five times a week on his own, which helped him avoid any significant drop-off from a conditioning standpoint.

“I think I wasn’t doing too much contact today,” he said. “Just trying to ease back into it a little bit, not risk a reinjure or anything like that, so taking it cautious on that front, but I felt good out there.”