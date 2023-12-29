Sabres loan Johnson to Amerks, activate Thompson from non-roster list

The Buffalo Sabres have loaned defenseman Ryan Johnson to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Friday. Forward Tage Thompson has been activated from the non-roster list.

Johnson, 22, has played 20 games for the Sabres since being recalled from Rochester on Nov. 4. He has logged two assists, a plus-3 rating, and an average of 13:52 of ice time per game.

The defenseman has four assists (0+4) in nine games with the Amerks this season.

The Sabres have also reassigned forward Olivier Nadeau from the Rochester Americans to the Jacksonville Icemen (ECHL).

The Amerks kick off a back-to-back set against the Hershey Bears on Friday at Blue Cross Arena.