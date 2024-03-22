Sabres launch ‘BUF Gaming,’ a Sabres esports community

The Buffalo Sabres have announced the launch of “BUF Gaming,” a Sabres esports community, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

The Sabres, in collaboration with fan engagement platform Rival, established this new digital hub for Sabres fans and gamers to connect, play, and win exclusive prizes. All tournaments are hosted, moderated, and completed on the Rival site, with participants registering and playing virtually. Users can also link their social media accounts within their Rival profiles to interact with other users of the platform.

The NHL announced a multiyear partnership with Rival to serve as the Official Tournament Platform and League Operator for all competitions within the NHL’s esports umbrella, including the EA SPORTS™ NHL World Championship, in November.

The Sabres will host their first gaming tournament featuring EA SPORTS™ NHL 24 on Saturday, April 6 on both the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X/S platforms. The tournament kicks off at 12 p.m. and is open to all North American players. The game mode will be Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) to allow for cross-play between PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The tournament is free to play and will feature a single elimination, 1v1, and fully virtual game format.

The first-place winner will take home a signed Rasmus Dahlin jersey while all participants will be entered to win a Sabres Prize Pack, which includes a signed puck, signed mini-stick, and zip-up sweatshirt.

To join the BUF gaming community and enter tournaments, visit Sabres.com/gaming.