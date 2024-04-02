Jeff Skinner's 1,000th game playlist

Jeff Skinner created a playlist of his favorite pop hits ahead of his 1,000th NHL game.
Check out the track list below, and click here to listen on Spotify in celebration of Skinner’s milestone.
Listen to the Sabres forward's favorite pop hits on Spotify.
Jeff Skinner created a playlist of his favorite pop hits ahead of his 1,000th NHL game.
Check out the track list below, and click here to listen on Spotify in celebration of Skinner’s milestone.
"The Best of Both Worlds" - Hannah Montana
"The Climb" - Miley Cyrus
"We Can’t Stop" - Miley Cyrus
"Firework" - Katy Perry
"What Dreams Are Made Of" - Hilary Duff
"My Heart Will Go On" - Céline Dion
"Higher Love" - Whitney Houston
"How Will I Know" - Whitney Houston
"Beautiful Soul" - Jesse McCartney
"Sk8er Boi" - Avril Lavigne
"Conga" - Gloria Estefan
"Wannabe" - Spice Girls
"Bellas Finals: Price Tag/Don't You" - The Barden Bellas
"EGOT" - Connor Price