Jeff Skinner's 1,000th game playlist

Listen to the Sabres forward's favorite pop hits on Spotify.

MicrosoftTeams-image (53)
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Jeff Skinner created a playlist of his favorite pop hits ahead of his 1,000th NHL game.

Check out the track list below, and click here to listen on Spotify in celebration of Skinner’s milestone.

"The Best of Both Worlds" - Hannah Montana
"The Climb" - Miley Cyrus
"We Can’t Stop" - Miley Cyrus
"Firework" - Katy Perry
"What Dreams Are Made Of" - Hilary Duff
"My Heart Will Go On" - Céline Dion
"Higher Love" - Whitney Houston
"How Will I Know" - Whitney Houston
"Beautiful Soul" - Jesse McCartney
"Sk8er Boi" - Avril Lavigne 
"Conga" - Gloria Estefan
"Wannabe" - Spice Girls 
"Bellas Finals: Price Tag/Don't You" - The Barden Bellas
"EGOT" - Connor Price

News Feed

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Capitals

Skinner Album Covers | A visual celebration of Jeff's iconic goal songs

Game Night | Sabres vs. Capitals

Skinner reflects on career as he looks ahead to 1,000th NHL game 

Beyond the stalls: Skinner's milestone a testament to his commitment, character

Sharpen Up | Sabres to host Skinner’s 1,000th game celebration on Tuesday

Sabres generate chances but fall to Maple Leafs at home

At the Horn | Maple Leafs 3 - Sabres 0

Sabres announce plans for Jeff Skinner's 1,000th game celebration 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Maple Leafs 

Game Night | Sabres vs. Maple Leafs 

Thompson's 4 goals lift Sabres over Devils

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Devils 2

Sabres to host Dyngus Day Celebration on Tuesday, April 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Devils

Sabres, Trusted Nurse Staffing, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace come together to build beds for children in need

Game Night | Sabres vs. Devils

Greenway exits practice early; Jost cleared to play in full 