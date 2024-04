SUNRISE, Fla. – The Buffalo Sabres open their final road trip of the season against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

The team will play against former captain Kyle Okposo, who was traded to the Panthers on March 8. Okposo has played five games for the Panthers, including their 4-0 win over Columbus on Thursday.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 4:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 5. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.