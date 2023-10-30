News Feed

Sabres, Niagara University team up to offer Sabres Scholars program

Program will provide unique access and experiences for 10 NU students each academic year.

buf_sabresscholars_10302023
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres are continuing their partnership with Niagara University to offer the Sabres Scholars program to 10 students each year through the 2027-28 season.

Sabres Scholars, which is exclusive to Niagara University and full-time students in its College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management, is a four-year program dedicated to providing Niagara students with a firsthand opportunity to work and learn in sport through a variety of experiences within the Sabres organization.

Once accepted, students receive a one-time “signing bonus” of $1,500 and begin engaging in hands-on activities, special access experiences, and shadowing and mentorship opportunities within the Sabres organization. Rising juniors can also apply for a paid internship and, if selected, receive a mentor to help them in the next phases of their careers while pursuing their internships.

The Sabres Scholars Class of 2023-24 includes freshmen Julianna Blaser, Chloe Guagliano, Zachary Hartwig, Nicholas Jacobs, Ethan Jasmin, Keniel Rivera Reyes, Jared Schmitt, John Weglarski, Natalie Zwelling, and junior Janell Steed. The group was recognized during Sunday’s game versus the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center.