Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Oilers

EDMONTON – The Buffalo Sabres resume their push in the Eastern Conference wild card race when they visit the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday.

The Sabres enter the day five points behind the Detroit Red Wings, who occupy the second wild card spot with 76 points. The Red Wings host the Islanders – who are two points ahead of the Sabres – at 7 p.m.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 8:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 9. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.