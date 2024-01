Due to the current weather impacting the greater Buffalo area, and in keeping the safety of our fans, players and staff in mind, the game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Chicago Blackhawks originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 17 has been rescheduled to Thursday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m.

Original tickets for the game can be used for entry to the rescheduled date and time. If you have immediate questions, please contact your Account Service Representative, or email us at [email protected]