Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Flames

CALGARY – The Buffalo Sabres conclude their five-game road trip with a matchup with the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.

The Sabres are looking to rebound from an 8-3 loss in Edmonton on Thursday, which dropped them to 1-3-0 on the trip. They led 3-1 in that game before the Oilers scored six unanswered goals beginning late in the second period.

“In this league you’ve got to turn it page and turn it fast,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “Obviously, we reviewed film and areas that we didn’t like, areas that we targeted we could be sharper in. You move into tonight’s game after that.”

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 8:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 9. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.