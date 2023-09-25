Thompson, Dahlin among Sabres on roster for Tuesday's preseason home opener

Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Devon Levi are among the players who will make their preseason debuts when the Sabres host the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

The Sabres released their roster for the game, which also includes veterans Jeff Skinner, Alex Tuch, Casey Mittelstadt, and Mattias Samuelsson.

Forwards Zach Benson, Jiri Kulich, and Isak Rosen are among the players who will play a second straight game after appearing in Sunday’s win over the Capitals.

Tickets for Tuesday are available here.

MSG will carry the NESN broadcast feed beginning at 7 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Marty Biron will have the radio call on WGR 550.

The roster for Tuesday is as follows: