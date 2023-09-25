News Feed

Thompson, Dahlin among Sabres on roster for Tuesday's preseason home opener

Levi, Tuch, Skinner also to play against Bruins

BUF_ 20230925 Ticketmaster
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Devon Levi are among the players who will make their preseason debuts when the Sabres host the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

The Sabres released their roster for the game, which also includes veterans Jeff Skinner, Alex Tuch, Casey Mittelstadt, and Mattias Samuelsson.

Forwards Zach Benson, Jiri Kulich, and Isak Rosen are among the players who will play a second straight game after appearing in Sunday’s win over the Capitals.

Tickets for Tuesday are available here.

MSG will carry the NESN broadcast feed beginning at 7 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Marty Biron will have the radio call on WGR 550.

The roster for Tuesday is as follows:

Forwards (12)

9 Zach Benson

15 Brandon Biro

49 Filip Cederqvist

85 Mason Jobst

48 Tyson Kozak

20 Jiri Kulich

37 Casey Mittelstadt

81 Brett Murray

63 Isak Rosen

53 Jeff Skinner

72 Tage Thompson

89 Alex Tuch

Defensemen (6)

3 Joseph Cecconi

38 Kale Clague

26 Rasmus Dahlin

83 Mats Lindgren

23 Mattias Samuelsson

61 Riley Stillman

Goalies (2)

27 Devon Levi

62 Devin Cooley