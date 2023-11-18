News Feed

Sabres' comeback effort falls short in loss to Jets

Alex Tuch scored in his return from an upper-body injury.

buf_postgamereport_11172023
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

WINNIPEG – Alex Tuch was still catching his breath postgame inside the visiting dressing room at Canada Life Centre. The Buffalo Sabres’ tenacious attempt at a comeback had fallen short in a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, but it offered a blueprint of how to move forward.

“I think tonight we had a lot more conviction than we had in past games this year,” Tuch said.

The Sabres outshot the Jets 12-6 during the third period and cut their deficit in half on a breakaway goal from JJ Peterka. They pushed until the final minute, when Jets goaltender Conner Hellebuyck put the finishing touches on a 26-save performance amid a desperate net-front scramble.

Buffalo finished with a 28-18 advantage in shots but was outscored 3-1 by Winnipeg during the second period, beginning with a pair of goals scored 2:11 apart by Cole Perfetti and Mason Appleton.

Tuch responded for the Sabres just 33 seconds after Appleton’s goal, but the Jets restored their lead when Nikolaj Ehlers – seconds after a Winnipeg power play had expired – kept the puck in at the offensive blue line and lofted a quick shot that saw its way into the far-side corner.

Trailing by two entering the second intermission, coach Don Granato emphasized the need to compete.

“The third period I will say was, for me, the culmination of everything to this point of the year,” Granato said. “Our guys finally decided to wake up and compete harder instead of waiting. And they turned it.

“Obviously, I had a message for them that was unlike the normal message you would get after a period. I like the way they responded. But it’s not what I say. They know. There’s guys in that room that know they need more, they can do more. It is all about elevate and compete.”

Don Granato addresses the media

Peterka scored on a breakaway exactly one minute into the period. Hellebuyck turned away another breakaway attempt from Rasmus Dahlin and a backdoor chance for Jordan Greenway in the ensuing minutes to keep the tying goal off the board.

The Sabres earned a 17-4 advantage in high-danger chances at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick, six of which came during the final period.

The goal will be to carry that identity forward, beginning with the two remaining games on their current road trip.

“It’s momentum,” Tuch said. “I mean, it’s a standard that we have to keep ourselves to and we can’t wait for it to happen or wait to get down a goal, wait to get fired up by the coach or the captain or whoever’s talking on the bench.

“We have to go out there and find it within ourselves and, you know what? Guys have to elevate. If you’re not going to elevate this early in the season, why do it at all? We’ve got a really good team in here, we’ve got a team that cares about each other a lot. I thought we showed it tonight.”

Here’s more from the loss in Winnipeg.

1. The Sabres were playing their first game without Tage Thompson, who is considered week to week with an upper-body injury. Tuch returned to the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury while fellow forward Zach Benson and goaltender Eric Comrie returned from lower-body injuries.

2. Comrie made 15 saves, including a breakaway stop on Kyle Connor to keep the game scoreless late in the first period.

3. Benson tallied the secondary assist on Peterka’s goal, his third point in seven games this season.

“He was tenacious,” Granato said. “I mean, I think he was bothered by the injury as he was playing, trying to play through it. But he was tenacious, made a couple nice plays. … He just does some little things that you have to stop and rewind. The detail of his game is good.”

JJ Peterka scores 7th of season

4. Benson spent the past three seasons playing for the Winnipeg ICE of the Western Hockey League – including two games at Canada Life Centre in the league championship series in May.

The 18-year-old had his billet family in attendance as well as his parents, Darcy and Jaclyn, who flew in for the game.

5. Tuch has 10 points in his last eight games played, with four goals and six assists in that span.

Up next

The road trip continues Sunday in Chicago. Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.