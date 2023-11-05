Tuch scores twice in 3rd period as Sabres win back-and-forth affair in Toronto

The Sabres were 24 hours removed from a disappointing home loss to the Philadelphia Flyers and were without key players in forward Dylan Cozens and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, both of whom missed the game with injuries.

JJ Peterka, Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner, and Jordan Greenway scored goals before Tuch added two in the third period. Defenseman Ryan Johnson joined the team from Rochester and delivered an assist in his NHL debut while fellow rookie Devon Levi returned from injury and made 25 saves.

The Sabres finished with a 41-29 advantage in shots.

“It was a reflection of a lot of anger,” Sabres coach Don Granato said, referencing the team’s reaction to their performance against the Flyers. “I'm not speaking just for myself. The room took it to heart. They were disappointed to be below their standard and they rose to it tonight.”

Auston Matthews scored a hat-trick for Toronto. Each of his three goals came after the midway point of the second period, and each of the three erased a one-goal Sabres lead.

Any of those goals could have shifted momentum in Toronto’s favor, but the Sabres never relented.

“It took all 20 of us and wherever we were on the ice, it was all five guys forechecking, all five guys backchecking, and all six guys keeping an eye on the net tonight,” Tuch said. “

“So, obviously we let up four goals but it's a high-powered offense over there and the game got opened up at times, but we pulled away with a win and that's all that matters.”