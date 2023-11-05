Tuch scores twice in 3rd period as Sabres win back-and-forth affair in Toronto

TORONTO – Alex Tuch delivered the final counterpunch for the Buffalo Sabres in their back-and-forth affair with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, then added the knockout blow as an encore.
Tuch deflected a Rasmus Dahlin shot to break a 4-4 tie with 7:12 remaining in the third period, then turned in a dominant effort on an end-to-end rush to score an empty-net goal and seal a 6-4 victory for the Sabres inside Scotiabank Arena.
The Sabres – after falling behind in the first period – had led three separate times before Tuch scored the winner.
“I thought we did a really good job,” Tuch said. “Even if they scored, we didn't let them get too much momentum. We didn't sit back and whine and complain, we just kept playing Sabres hockey.”