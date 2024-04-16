At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Lightning 2

Dylan Cozens scored twice and added an assist while Eric Comrie stopped 31 of 33 shots to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning inside Amalie Arena on Monday.

The Sabres concluded the 2023-24 season with a 39-37-6 record and 84 points.

Jordan Greenway scored the eventual game-winning goal with 3:47 remaining in the second period before Zach Benson capped off the night with his 11th goal of the season.

Greenway (1+1) and Jack Quinn (0+2) each posted multi-point performances while Bowen Byram, Tyson Jost, and Zemgus Girgensons each picked up an assist in the victory.

Steven Stamkos and Erik Cernak scored for the Lightning. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves in the opposing net.

Tage Thompson exited the game with 8:38 remaining in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return.