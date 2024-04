Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 39 saves, but it was not enough as Sam Reinhart scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Florida Panthers over the Sabres by a score of 3-2 inside Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Tyson Jost and Jack Quinn scored for the Sabres while defensemen Rasmus Dahlin, Henri Jokiharju, Bowen Byram, and Owen Power each added an assist.

Anton Lundell and Kevin Stenlund tallied for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves in the opposing net.