Sabres fall to Coyotes in finale of road trip

The Sabres outshot Coyotes 28-22 but were shut out by Karel Vejmelka.

20231216 Postgame
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

TEMPE, Ariz. – Tage Thompson spoke about the balance between recognizing the process that led to chances generated by the Buffalo Sabres inside Mullett Arena on Saturday and reconciling it with the result, a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

The Sabres outshot the Coyotes, 28-22, while playing with the same aggressive identity that carried them to a victory in Las Vegas less than 24 hours earlier. They were unable to solve goaltender Karel Vejmelka, who earned the Coyotes’ second shutout win in as many nights.

“We just couldn’t find the back of the net,” Thompson said. “Had our chances. We outplayed them, so I think in a way you’ve got to be happy with that, but that just doesn’t really feel right. It just sucks losing, especially when you outplay someone.”

Tage Thompson addresses the media

The Coyotes played strong out of the gate, earning seven of their 22 shots during the first nine minutes. The Sabres weathered that storm and began applying pressure during the back half of the first period, including a chance from the slot for Casey Mittelstadt that was stopped by Vejmelka and a shot from Thompson that hit the far-side post.

Thompson led the Sabres with seven shot attempts, followed by six each for Zach Benson and JJ Peterka.

“I thought we were aggressive, took time and space away from them, made them make turnovers and had odd-man rushes and extended O-zone (time),” Thompson said. “I thought we were really good at holding onto pucks in the O-zone, getting to the net. You’ve got to tip your cap, their goalie played well.

“We just couldn’t find the back of the net. That’s on me, I’ve got to bear down. I had a lot of good looks tonight. Benny and Tuchy set me up a lot tonight. Got to find a way to score.”

Arizona finally opened the scoring with 4:48 remaining in the second period, when Alex Kerfoot stole the puck from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen as the goaltender played it behind the net and found Clayton Keller in front. Logan O’Brien doubled the Coyotes’ lead on a breakaway with 10:24 left in the third.

“It seems a little bit like the story of how it’s been with a lot of chances, and I think chances that normally we put away, myself included,” Mittelstadt said. “That probably a big one for us and it stings a bit right now. At the same time, all we can do is move forward as a team.”

The Sabres entered Saturday looking to build on their win over the Golden Knights, owners of the NHL’s best record. 

“Yeah, the process was much better, and it has (been),” coach Don Granato said. “There’s a much better feel. I think guys are feeling better about their game. Now it’s putting it together, putting it all together. … I think the compete was good, the finish was not. The compete generated chances, and that has to be our focus.”

Here’s more from Saturday’s game.

1. The Sabres dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second game of the back-to-back set, with defenseman Erik Johnson re-entering the lineup in place of forward Brett Murray.

2. Rasmus Dahlin skated a game-high 25:35, tallying four shots, five hits, and three blocks.

Up next

The Sabres return home to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. It will be the first of four uniquely themed “WinterFest” games at KeyBank Center during the month of December.

The theme for Tuesday is “Woo-Ville,” featuring an outdoor holiday market, a photo opportunity with the sleigh from the 2000 film “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (weather permitting), and more.

Find more information on WinterFest **here**.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

News Feed

buffalo sabres at arizona coyotes at the horn recap december 16 2023 game highlights postgame comments

At the Horn | Coyotes 2 - Sabres 0
buffalo sabres arizona coyotes preview lineup starting goalie december 16 2023

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Coyotes
buffalo sabres at arizona coyotes game night december 16 2023 how to watch players to watch 

Game Night | Sabres at Coyotes
buffalo sabres vegas golden knights recap highlights devon levi zach benson dylan cozens

Sabres bounce back with win over NHL-leading Golden Knights
buffalo sabres at vegas golden knights at the horn recap game highlights postgame comments dylan cozens casey mittelstadt

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Golden Knights 2
buffalo sabres vegas golden knights preview lineup starting goalie devon levi jeff skinner injury update

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Golden Knights
buffalo sabres at vegas golden knights game night december 15 2023 how to watch players to watch

Game Night | Sabres at Golden Knights
buffalo sabres place jeff skinner injured reserve recall brett murray rochester americans

Sabres place Skinner on IR, recall Murray from Amerks
buffalo sabres 2023 winterfest details giveaways outdoor market

Sabres to host 4 uniquely themed 'WinterFest' games in December
buffalo sabres colorado avalanche recap highlights erik johnson december 13 2023

Benson scores Sabres' lone goal in loss to Avalanche
buffalo sabres at colorado avalanche at the horn recap december 13 2023 game highlights postgame comments

At the Horn | Avalanche 5 - Sabres 1
buffalo sabres prospects matt savoie scott ratzlaff named to canada roster world junior championship

Savoie, Ratzlaff named to Canada's roster for WJC
buffalo sabres assign brett murray to rochester americans december 13 2023

Sabres loan Murray to Amerks
buffalo sabres at colorado avalanche december 13 2023 preview lineup starting goalie alex tuch ukko pekka luukkonen mattias samuelsson return to lineup

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Avalanche
buffalo sabres at colorado avalanche game night december 13 2023 how to watch players to watch

Game Night | Sabres at Avalanche
buffalo sabres lecom practice report december 12 2023 erik johnson returns to colorado ukko pekka luukkonen back from illness connor clifton eric robinson

Practice Report | Johnson readies for return to Colorado against former team 
buffalo sabres announce partnership extension with northtown automotive companies

Sabres announce partnership extension with Northtown Automotive Companies
buffalo sabres vs arizona coyotes december 11 2023 postgame report eric robinson first goal with sabres kyle okposo peyton krebs line

Robinson tallies 3-point night in Sabres' win over Coyotes 