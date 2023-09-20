Sabres announce 2023 training camp roster 

The Buffalo Sabres have announced their 2023 training camp roster which consists of 64 players, including 36 forwards, 21 defensemen and seven goaltenders.
The Sabres reported for physicals on Wednesday and will take the ice at KeyBank Center for the first day of practice on Thursday, with the first session beginning at 10 a.m.
The Sabres will host their Blue and Gold Scrimmage on Saturday at KeyBank Center, offering fans an opportunity to watch the team live ahead of its first preseason game in Washington on Sunday.
Below is a full breakdown of the training camp roster. For the PDF version, click here.
Forwards (36)
9 Zach Benson
15 Brandon Biro
59 Christopher Brown
49 Filip Cederqvist
24 Dylan Cozens
29 Riley Fiddler-Schultz
28 Zemgus Girgensons
60 Damien Giroux
12 Jordan Greenway
85 Mason Jobst
17 Tyson Jost
52 Aleksandr Kisakov
48 Tyson Kozak
19 Peyton Krebs
20 Jiri Kulich
86 Dominick Mersch
57 Michael Mersch
95 Ethan Miedema
37 Casey Mittelstadt
81 Brett Murray
54 Olivier Nadeau
79 Viktor Neuchev
21 Kyle Okposo
71 Victor Olofsson
77 JJ Peterka
22 Jack Quinn
8 Justin Richards
63 Isak Rosen
13 Lukas Rousek
93 Matt Savoie
53 Jeff Skinner
67 Graham Slaggert
72 Tage Thompson
89 Alex Tuch
42 Brendan Warren
65 Linus Weissbach
Defensemen (21)
78 Jacob Bryson
3 Joseph Cecconi
38 Kale Clague
75 Connor Clifton
26 Rasmus Dahlin
4 Jeremy Davies
68 Brandon Fortunato
44 Chris Jandric
6 Erik Johnson
33 Ryan Johnson
10 Henri Jokiharju
76 Vsevolod Komarov
83 Mats Lindgren
73 Zach Metsa
91 Nikita Novikov
74 Norwin Panocha
25 Owen Power
5 Ethan Prow
23 Mattias Samuelsson
45 Nicolas Savoie
61 Riley Stillman
Goaltenders (7)
31 Eric Comrie
62 Devin Cooley
32 Michael Houser
27 Devon Levi
1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
34 Scott Ratzlaff
40 Dustin Tokarski