Sabres announce 2023 training camp roster 

64 players reported for the start of camp at KeyBank Center

buf_trainingcamproster_alextuch
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have announced their 2023 training camp roster which consists of 64 players, including 36 forwards, 21 defensemen and seven goaltenders.

The Sabres reported for physicals on Wednesday and will take the ice at KeyBank Center for the first day of practice on Thursday, with the first session beginning at 10 a.m.

The Sabres will host their Blue and Gold Scrimmage on Saturday at KeyBank Center, offering fans an opportunity to watch the team live ahead of its first preseason game in Washington on Sunday. 

Below is a full breakdown of the training camp roster. For the PDF version, click here.

Forwards (36)

9 Zach Benson

15 Brandon Biro

59 Christopher Brown

49 Filip Cederqvist

24 Dylan Cozens

29 Riley Fiddler-Schultz

28 Zemgus Girgensons

60 Damien Giroux

12 Jordan Greenway

85 Mason Jobst

17 Tyson Jost

52 Aleksandr Kisakov

48 Tyson Kozak

19 Peyton Krebs

20 Jiri Kulich

86 Dominick Mersch

57 Michael Mersch

95 Ethan Miedema

37 Casey Mittelstadt

81 Brett Murray

54 Olivier Nadeau

79 Viktor Neuchev

21 Kyle Okposo

71 Victor Olofsson

77 JJ Peterka

22 Jack Quinn

8 Justin Richards

63 Isak Rosen

13 Lukas Rousek

93 Matt Savoie

53 Jeff Skinner

67 Graham Slaggert

72 Tage Thompson

89 Alex Tuch

42 Brendan Warren

65 Linus Weissbach

Defensemen (21)

78 Jacob Bryson

3 Joseph Cecconi

38 Kale Clague

75 Connor Clifton

26 Rasmus Dahlin

4 Jeremy Davies

68 Brandon Fortunato

44 Chris Jandric

6 Erik Johnson

33 Ryan Johnson

10 Henri Jokiharju

76 Vsevolod Komarov

83 Mats Lindgren

73 Zach Metsa

91 Nikita Novikov

74 Norwin Panocha

25 Owen Power

5 Ethan Prow

23 Mattias Samuelsson

45 Nicolas Savoie

61 Riley Stillman

Goaltenders (7)

31 Eric Comrie

62 Devin Cooley

32 Michael Houser

27 Devon Levi

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

34 Scott Ratzlaff

40 Dustin Tokarski