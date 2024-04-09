Sabres partner with local Hispanic community center to host watch party

It was 11:30 a.m. when families starting gathering outside of the Agustin "Pucho" Olivencia Community Center to take part in a Buffalo Sabres Hispanic Community Watch Party for the team’s game against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

While the event didn’t start for another hour, people lined up and children came together to set up a street hockey game, which would continue throughout the day as they replicated their favorite players’ moves while sporting their Sabres gear. The laughter, music, and excitement could be heard from streets away as close to 100 people entered the community center to experience the day’s festivities.

Wilmer Olivencia, the president of the community center, was in awe of the scene as he watched the building fill with families and friends.

“This is just a dream come true for us,” Olivencia said. “And I’m not just talking about us here at the Olivencia Center, but for the entire Hispanic community. To be able to network with the Sabres and to come together and to have such a great event like today is just something that’s going to go down in the record books here at the community center.”