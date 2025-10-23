Rangers vs. Sharks: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

HISPANIC HERITAGE NIGHT

The New York Rangers are set to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night tonight at Madison Square Garden against the San Jose Sharks.

Prior to the game, members of the Puerto Rican Ice Hockey Association (PRIHA) will skate on Garden ice with NYR alum Boo Nieves.

In addition, the Rangers, Garden of Dreams Foundation, and MSG LatinX Employee Resource Group have invited youth from the Police Athletic League (PAL) for a pregame tour in the arena and a discussion with MSG’s LatinX employees to learn about their career paths and current roles at MSG.

As part of the Rangers’ Community Captain program, the Rangers will be honoring Ingrid Chungata on behalf of the Nuestros Niños Development Center with an in-arena check presentation of $10,000. Since 1973, Nuestros Niños Development School has provided foundational skills to thousands of children in Brooklyn, including teaching literacy, mathematics and critical thinking.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has allowed two or fewer goals in all six starts this season, including one or fewer goals in each of his first four starts. He was the first NHL goaltender to do so since Martin Jones in 2015-16.

Among all goaltenders this season with three or more starts, his 1.17 goals against average is the lowest in the league.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin leads all NHL goaltenders with 72 games allowing one or fewer goals.

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller’s 84 face-off wins rank third in the NHL.

Since Miller’s first game back with the Rangers on Feb. 1, 2025, he ranks second in goals (15) and points (39), and is tied for second in assists (24). Since his acquisition, his 13 multi-point games rank first on the team and tied for eighth in the NHL, and his 95 hits rank third on the team.

He is the only player in the NHL since the 2021-22 season to have recorded 300 or more points, as well as 700 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 18 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 358 points are tied for 12th most in the NHL.

Miller was named the 29th captain in franchise history on Sept. 16, 2025.

Among all NHL players who took 1,000 or more faceoffs since 2024-25, Miller ranks fourth in faceoff percentage.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

This season, Adam Fox is tied for the lead among all NHL defensemen in goals (3) and is tied for third in points (6). His 193:14 minutes of ice time is the fourth most in the NHL and his seven takeaways are tied for the second most in the league.

Since the start of the 2024-25 season, his five three-point games rank third and his 19 multi-point games rank sixth among NHL blueliners.

Fox will be raising money towards the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $4,638 (3G-3A) to the cause. Fox welcomes all Rangers fans to join him in supporting the cause. For more information about Tackle ALS and how you can help, including making a donation, please visit https://tackleals.com/.

Fox became the ninth different defenseman in NHL history to record four consecutive 50-assist seasons in 2024-25 and became one of eight defensemen in Rangers history to record four or more seasons with 10 or more goals.

Fox scored his 66th career goal against Pittsburgh on Oct. 11, tying Barry Beck for the eighth most goals by a defenseman in Rangers history.

BREAD WINNER

Since the beginning of the 2023-24 season, Artemi Panarin’s six four-point games are tied for fifth most in the NHL and his 22 games with three or more points are tied for fifth most in the NHL. As a Blueshirt, his 17 four-point games are third most in team history.

His 216 points (88G-128A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has points in 128 of 170 games, the third most in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (573) and fifth in points (877).

Panarin secured his fifth 80-point season with New York in 2024-25, tying Mark Messier for the most in team history, and his fifth 50-assist season, surpassing Messier and Rod Gilbert for the second most in franchise history.

Last season, Panarin ranked first in goals (37), assists (52), points (89), power play goals (8), power play points (25) and shots (235) among Rangers skaters, and had at least one point in 57 of his 79 games (72.2%).

He notched his fifth career 30-goal season, and second consecutive during the 2024-25 season. He is the first Ranger since Jaromir Jagr (2005-07) with 30-plus goals and 40-plus assists in back-to-back seasons. His 30-goal seasons are tied for 11th in the NHL since 2015-16.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle’s 29 hits this season are tenth in the league and since 2024-25, his 330 hits ranks second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.