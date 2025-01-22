Rangers vs. Senators: Postgame Notes

FIFTY-NIFTY - The Blueshirts extended their point streak to nine games (6-0-3) with their fifth win in seven contests and reached the 50-point mark on the year. It is the Rangers’ longest point streak since a 10-game streak from Jan. 27-Feb. 24, 2024. New York has scored at least three goals in seven of its last 10 contests, including six games with 4-plus goals. The Rangers’ 37 goals since January 2 are the most in the NHL.

posted consecutive shutouts for the fifth time in his career and second time in as many seasons (2 GP from March 9-12, 2024). He is one of three goaltenders in franchise history to accomplish the feat on five occasions following Lorne Chabot (6x) and Ed Giacomin (5x). Shesterkin is 5-0-1 in his last six starts, allowing two or fewer goals in four of the six games. Adam Fox collected two assists and with 346 points surpassed Harry Howell for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list among defensemen. His 36 assists this season are tied for the fourth most among NHL blueliners. Fox has points in six of his last nine games (1G- 9A), including four multi-point games, and 11 assists in his last 13 games.

collected an assist, giving him 10 helpers on the year and five points in his last five games (1G-4A). Matt Rempe scored his first goal of the season. The Rangers’ 23 unique goal scorers are the most in the NHL.