Rangers vs. Senators: Postgame Notes

FIFTY-NIFTY - The Blueshirts extended their point streak to nine games (6-0-3) with their fifth win in seven contests and reached the 50-point mark on the year. It is the Rangers’ longest point streak since a 10-game streak from Jan. 27-Feb. 24, 2024. New York has scored at least three goals in seven of its last 10 contests, including six games with 4-plus goals. The Rangers’ 37 goals since January 2 are the most in the NHL.
- Igor Shesterkin posted consecutive shutouts for the fifth time in his career and second time in as many seasons (2 GP from March 9-12, 2024). He is one of three goaltenders in franchise history to accomplish the feat on five occasions following Lorne Chabot (6x) and Ed Giacomin (5x). Shesterkin is 5-0-1 in his last six starts, allowing two or fewer goals in four of the six games.
- Adam Fox collected two assists and with 346 points surpassed Harry Howell for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list among defensemen. His 36 assists this season are tied for the fourth most among NHL blueliners. Fox has points in six of his last nine games (1G- 9A), including four multi-point games, and 11 assists in his last 13 games.
- Artemi Panarin scored his 20th goal of the season, becoming the sixth Rangers player in since 1990-91 to tally four consecutive 20-goal seasons joining, Mika Zibanejad (7 from 2017-18 – 2023-24), Chris Kreider (6 from 2018-19 – 2023-24), Adam Graves (5 from 1995-96 – 1999-00), Petr Nedved (5 from 1998-99 – 2002-03) and Mike Gartner (4 from 1990-91 – 1993 94). Panarin has points in nine of his last 13 games (5G-7A) and 16 of his last 23 games (8G-15A).
- Alexis Lafreniere scored in a second consecutive game while also notching an assist. He has points in three of his last four contests (2G-2A).
- Sam Carrick collected an assist, giving him 10 helpers on the year and five points in his last five games (1G-4A).
- Matt Rempe scored his first goal of the season. The Rangers’ 23 unique goal scorers are the most in the NHL.