Rangers vs. Red Wings: Postgame Notes

THROUGH THREE - The Blueshirts improved to 2-0-1 on the young season and have earned points in each of their first three games for the first time since the 2015-16 season (3-0-0). New York’s 15 goals scored through the first three games of the season are tied for the most in franchise history (Others: 1983-84 and 1979-80).
MOTOR CITY MEETING - With the win in the first game of a home-and-home series, the Rangers have earned at least one point in 12 of their last 13 games against Detroit (10-1-2) and 19 of their last 21 games against the Red Wings, dating back to Jan. 22, 2017 (14-2-5 record).
- Artemi Panarin notched three assists. Panarin is the fourth player in Rangers history to record multiple points in three straight games to start a season. The others: Chris Kreider (3 GP in 2016-17), Bernie Nicholls (3 GP in 1990-91) and Mike McEwen (3 GP in 1978-79). Panarin has points (2G-5A) in four-straight against the Red Wings and in nine of his last 10 contests against them (3G-12A).
- Reilly Smith scored his first goal as a Ranger, putting the team up 3-1 in the third period. Smith has points in seven straight games (4G-6A) against the Red Wings dating back to the 2021-22 season.
- Igor Shesterkin earned his second win of the season, allowing one goal on 32 shots. Since the beginning of last season, the 20 games in which Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals rank first among NHL goaltenders.
- Mika Zibanejad posted two assists and added a goal. He became the 10th player in franchise history to have 60 or more multi-assist games. Zibanejad also recorded his 37th three-point game with New York and tied Jaromir Jagr and Walt Tkaczuk for the ninth most in franchise history.