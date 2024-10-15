Rangers vs. Red Wings: Postgame Notes

THROUGH THREE - The Blueshirts improved to 2-0-1 on the young season and have earned points in each of their first three games for the first time since the 2015-16 season (3-0-0). New York’s 15 goals scored through the first three games of the season are tied for the most in franchise history (Others: 1983-84 and 1979-80).

MOTOR CITY MEETING - With the win in the first game of a home-and-home series, the Rangers have earned at least one point in 12 of their last 13 games against Detroit (10-1-2) and 19 of their last 21 games against the Red Wings, dating back to Jan. 22, 2017 (14-2-5 record).