Rangers vs. Hurricanes: Pregame Notes

NYR2526_Tune In DL_Home
By New York Rangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers return to Madison Square Garden for a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network/TNT - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

Overall, the Blueshirts have points in four of their last five games (3-1-1) and six of their last eight contests (4-2-2)

J.T. Miller has six points (3G-3A) in his last five games against the Hurricanes and has 11 points (6G-5A) in his last 10 contests against them.

Braden Schneider is set to play in his 300th career NHL game. He is one of 10 players in the league this season with 30+ hits and 14+ blocked shots. Since making his NHL debut on Jan. 13, 2022, he ranks first among Rangers defensemen in games played, second in blocked shots and second in hits.

The Rangers have allowed 2.38 goals against per game, the second fewest in the league.

The Rangers’ 54.7 faceoff win percentage is ranked third in the league. Their 139 faceoff wins in the offensive zone are tied for the fifth most among all NHL teams.

The Blueshirts have a +4 goal differential in the third period, tied for the sixth best in the league

This season, the Rangers have allowed 19 goals at 5-on-5, tied for the fourth fewest in the NHL.

New York is one of two teams (PIT) with multiple shutouts this season.

The Rangers are tied for the fifth-best penalty kill percentage (90.0) at home in the NHL. New York has not allowed a power play goal in eight of their 13 games this season.

Rangers goalies have had a combined 2.36 goals against average, the second lowest in the league, and a save percentage of .908, tied for the fourth highest in the league.

The Rangers’ seven goals from defensemen this season are tied for the fourth most in the NHL.

The Blueshirts have a plus-27 shot differential in the second period, the fourth highest in the NHL and a plus-21 shot differential in the third, tied for the sixth highest in the league. They have also allowed eight goals in the second period, tied for the second fewest allowed in the NHL, and nine in the third, tied for the second fewest allowed.

The Rangers’ two shorthanded goals this season are tied for the fifth most in the league. Last season, New York’s 18 shorthanded goals led the NHL.

Thus far this season, the Rangers rank fifth in hits (320) and are tied for fourth in takeaways (64).

RANGERS AND HURRICANES CONNECTIONS

Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck played parts of three seasons for the Hurricanes (2019-20 – 2021-22). From the time he was acquired by the Hurricanes on February 24, 2020 until 2021-22, Trocheck ranked third on the team in points (96), tied for third in assists (57), fourth in goals (39), and second in power play goals (14).

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox was acquired by the Rangers from Carolina on Apr. 30, 2019.

Carolina defenseman K’Andre Miller was drafted by the Rangers in the first round, 22nd overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He skated in 368 games across five seasons for the Blueshirts, collecting 36 goals and 96 assists for 132 points

TEAM NOTES

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller ranks first on the Rangers in face-off wins (136), second in points (8), tied for second in assists (5), third in shots (35), tied for third in goals (3) and fifth in hits (28). He has four points in his last five games (1G-3A).

Miller’s 136 faceoff wins are tied for eighth in the NHL.

Among all skaters who have taken 200 or more faceoffs this season, Miller’s 59.4 face-off percentage is tied for second. Since 2024-25, among all NHL players who took 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller ranks fourth in faceoff percentage (58.5).

Since Miller’s first game back with the Rangers on Feb. 1, 2025, he ranks first in assists (27), second in goals (16) and points (43). Since his acquisition, his 14 multi-point games rank first on the team and are tied for ninth in the NHL.

He is the only player in the NHL since the 2021-22 season to have recorded 300 or more points, as well as 700 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 18 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 361 points rank 12th most in the NHL.

Miller was named the 29th captain in franchise history on Sept. 16, 2025.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox leads the Blueshirts in assists (8), points (11) and blocked shots (23), and his three goals are tied for third. Among all NHL blueliners this season, he ranks first in takeaways (12), is tied for the second most points, ranks fifth in goals and is tied for the eighth most assists. He has collected five points (5A) and has recorded two multi-point games in his last five games.

He has one three-point game and four multi-point games this season. His four multi-point games are the most on the Rangers and tied for the second most among all NHL blueliners. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, his five three-point games are tied for third and his 21 multi-point games are tied for fifth among NHL blueliners.

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox has the fourth most assists (314) and the fourth most points (380). He surpassed Brad Park for the fourth most points against Seattle (Nov. 1).

Fox will be raising money towards the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $7,253 (3G-8A) to the cause.

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin is tied for second on the Rangers in assists (5), ranks third in points (7) and tied for fifth in goals (2).

Panarin notched his 24th career four-point game on Oct. 18 at MTL. Since the 2023-24 season, his six four-point games are tied for fifth most in the NHL and his 22 games with three or more points are tied for fifth most in the NHL.

Going back further, his 24 four-point games since his debut in 2015-16 are the sixth most among all NHL skaters, and his 93 games with three or more points rank fifth most in the NHL. As a Blueshirt, his 17 four-point games are third most in team history.

Panarin’s 216 points (88G-128A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has points in 128 of 175 games, tied for the fourth most in the NHL.

Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (573) and fifth in points (877).

Since 2024-25, Panarin ranks first in goals (39), points (96), power play points (25) and shots (235), and is tied for first in assists (57) among Rangers skaters. He has had at least one point in 51 of his 91 games. His eight power play goals rank second on the team and his four game-winning goals rank third among all active Rangers skaters in that time frame.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has recorded a point and an assist in four-straight games, the longest assist streak of his career. This season, Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (46) and is tied for fourth on the team in points (6). His 46 hits this season are tied for the eighth most in the league.

Since 2024-25, his 347 hits rank third in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Among all goaltenders this season with five or more starts, Igor Shesterkin’s 2.28 goals against average is the fourth lowest in the league.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (140), tied for third in save percentage (.917), 5th in GAA (2.50) and second in shutouts (20). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 72 games allowing one or fewer goals.

News Feed

Centennial Moment – Eddie Giacomin’s Emotional Return to MSG

Rangers at Kraken: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Kraken: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Oilers: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Oilers: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Canucks: Postgame Notes | 10.28.25

Rangers at Canucks: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Flames: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Flames: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Sharks: Postgame Notes

Rangers Agree to Terms with Nathan Aspinall

Rangers vs. Sharks: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Wild: Postgame Notes

Lester Patrick – The “Silver Fox”

Frank Boucher – The Rangers’ Classy Center, Coach, and Commander

Bill Cook – The Rangers’ First Captain

Rangers vs. Wild: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Canadiens: Postgame Notes