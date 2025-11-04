Rangers vs. Hurricanes: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller ranks first on the Rangers in face-off wins (136), second in points (8), tied for second in assists (5), third in shots (35), tied for third in goals (3) and fifth in hits (28). He has four points in his last five games (1G-3A).

Miller’s 136 faceoff wins are tied for eighth in the NHL.

Among all skaters who have taken 200 or more faceoffs this season, Miller’s 59.4 face-off percentage is tied for second. Since 2024-25, among all NHL players who took 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller ranks fourth in faceoff percentage (58.5).

Since Miller’s first game back with the Rangers on Feb. 1, 2025, he ranks first in assists (27), second in goals (16) and points (43). Since his acquisition, his 14 multi-point games rank first on the team and are tied for ninth in the NHL.

He is the only player in the NHL since the 2021-22 season to have recorded 300 or more points, as well as 700 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 18 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 361 points rank 12th most in the NHL.

Miller was named the 29th captain in franchise history on Sept. 16, 2025.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox leads the Blueshirts in assists (8), points (11) and blocked shots (23), and his three goals are tied for third. Among all NHL blueliners this season, he ranks first in takeaways (12), is tied for the second most points, ranks fifth in goals and is tied for the eighth most assists. He has collected five points (5A) and has recorded two multi-point games in his last five games.

He has one three-point game and four multi-point games this season. His four multi-point games are the most on the Rangers and tied for the second most among all NHL blueliners. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, his five three-point games are tied for third and his 21 multi-point games are tied for fifth among NHL blueliners.

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox has the fourth most assists (314) and the fourth most points (380). He surpassed Brad Park for the fourth most points against Seattle (Nov. 1).

Fox will be raising money towards the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $7,253 (3G-8A) to the cause.

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin is tied for second on the Rangers in assists (5), ranks third in points (7) and tied for fifth in goals (2).

Panarin notched his 24th career four-point game on Oct. 18 at MTL. Since the 2023-24 season, his six four-point games are tied for fifth most in the NHL and his 22 games with three or more points are tied for fifth most in the NHL.

Going back further, his 24 four-point games since his debut in 2015-16 are the sixth most among all NHL skaters, and his 93 games with three or more points rank fifth most in the NHL. As a Blueshirt, his 17 four-point games are third most in team history.

Panarin’s 216 points (88G-128A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has points in 128 of 175 games, tied for the fourth most in the NHL.

Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (573) and fifth in points (877).

Since 2024-25, Panarin ranks first in goals (39), points (96), power play points (25) and shots (235), and is tied for first in assists (57) among Rangers skaters. He has had at least one point in 51 of his 91 games. His eight power play goals rank second on the team and his four game-winning goals rank third among all active Rangers skaters in that time frame.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has recorded a point and an assist in four-straight games, the longest assist streak of his career. This season, Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (46) and is tied for fourth on the team in points (6). His 46 hits this season are tied for the eighth most in the league.

Since 2024-25, his 347 hits rank third in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Among all goaltenders this season with five or more starts, Igor Shesterkin’s 2.28 goals against average is the fourth lowest in the league.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (140), tied for third in save percentage (.917), 5th in GAA (2.50) and second in shutouts (20). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 72 games allowing one or fewer goals.