Rangers vs. Flyers: Postgame Notes

STREAK TO 10 - The Rangers extended their season-long point streak to 10 games (7- 0-3), marking the 14th time in team history they have reached the number and third consecutive season New York has posted such a run. The Blueshirts have won six of their last eight games and have points in 11 of their last 12 contests (8-1-3).
OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMEN - All six Rangers defensemen recorded a point for the first time since Dec. 8, 2019 against Vegas. Three defensemen scored a goal (Miller, Fox, Schneider).
PHILLY SPECIAL - Against the Flyers, the Rangers have now won eight of their last 10 and have earned a point in 12 of their last 14 (11-2-1) against them. At home against Philadelphia, New York has points in six of its last seven (5-1-1).
GOALS GALORE - New York scored six goals to give it 11 over its last two games and five or more goals in three of its last five contests. Since January 2, the Rangers’ 43 goals are the most in the NHL.
- Adam Fox extended his point streak to three games (1G-5A) with his 37th assist of the season, which are tied for the third most among NHL defensemen, and a shorthanded goal. Fox has six assists in his last five games and points in seven of his last 10 contests (2G-10A). Fox tallied his sixth consecutive 40-point season since making his debut with the Rangers. The only Rangers blueliners with as many straight seasons with 40 points are James Patrick (7: 1985-86 to 1991-92) and Brian Leetch (6: 1993-94 to 1998-99).
- Artemi Panarin reached the 50-point mark for his sixth straight time as a member of the Rangers. The only players in franchise history to record as many consecutive 50-point seasons are Rod Gilbert (10: 1967-68 – 1976-77), Andy Bathgate (9: 1955-56 – 1963-64), Jean Ratelle (8: 1967-68 – 1974-75), Mika Zibanejad (6: 2018-19 – 2023-24), Mark Messier (6: 1991-92 – 1996-97) and Steve Vickers (6: 1972-73 – 1977-78).
- Igor Shesterkin improved to 6-0-1 in his last seven starts, allowing two or fewer goals in five of the seven games. Shesterkin has allowed a combined one goal in his last three games.
- K’Andre Miller extended his point streak to three games (1G-3A) with his second multi- point effort of the season.
- Reilly Smith collected a goal and an assist. The Rangers are 17-3-0 when he notches a point this season and 9-1-0 when he scores a goal.