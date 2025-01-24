Rangers vs. Flyers: Postgame Notes

STREAK TO 10 - The Rangers extended their season-long point streak to 10 games (7- 0-3), marking the 14th time in team history they have reached the number and third consecutive season New York has posted such a run. The Blueshirts have won six of their last eight games and have points in 11 of their last 12 contests (8-1-3).

OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMEN - All six Rangers defensemen recorded a point for the first time since Dec. 8, 2019 against Vegas. Three defensemen scored a goal (Miller, Fox, Schneider).

PHILLY SPECIAL - Against the Flyers, the Rangers have now won eight of their last 10 and have earned a point in 12 of their last 14 (11-2-1) against them. At home against Philadelphia, New York has points in six of its last seven (5-1-1).

GOALS GALORE - New York scored six goals to give it 11 over its last two games and five or more goals in three of its last five contests. Since January 2, the Rangers’ 43 goals are the most in the NHL.