Rangers vs. Capitals: Pregame Notes

By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

The New York Rangers close out their four-game homestand with a Metro division matchup against the Washington Capitals (7:30 PM ET - TV: MSG/TNT - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). The Blueshirts will wear their third jerseys in the game.

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The Blueshirts have won their last two games, four of their last five and seven of their last 10 contests. The Rangers have recorded a point in 18 of their 25 games (15-7-3) since the beginning of the 2025 calendar year and since Jan. 2, rank tied for third in wins (15), tied for fourth in points (33), and tied for third in regulation wins (13).
  • Over the last five games, the Rangers have outscored opponents 20-7, have scored 4.00 per game and allowed 1.40 per game.
  • Against the Capitals, the Blueshirts have won three-straight home games and five of their last six.
  • New York has scored four or more goals in 26 games this season, tied for the eighth most in the NHL and have allowed one or fewer goals 16 times, tied for the seventh most in the league. The Rangers' seven shutouts are tied for third in the league.
  • New York has won four of its last six home games and is 9-4-1 in its last 14 contests at MSG.
  • Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank second in the NHL in goals scored (85) and have scored three or more goals in 17 of their last 25 games, including 14 games with four or more tallies. New York has scored three or more goals in nine of its last 13 games.
  • The Rangers have had 25 different players score a goal this season and 28 unique point getters, both tied for the third most in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts rank fourth in the NHL in penalty kill percentage (82.7) and their 11 shorthanded goals are the second most in the league. New York has had a perfect penalty kill in four of its last five games.
  • The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.3) and have been 50 percent or better in 43 of 61 games this season (70.5 percent), including 13 of their last 17 games.
  • When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 20-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 26-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 26 of 31 victories this season.
  • Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 64-2-0 record in 66 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
  • On the year, New York is 18-3-2 when leading after one period and 22-1-2 when leading after the second period.
  • On Saturday afternoon, the Rangers acquired defenseman Calvin de Haan, forward Juuso Parssinen, a conditional second-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey, and the rights to unsigned draft pick Hank Kempf.

RANGERS AND CAPITALS CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette coached the Capitals from 2020-21 to 2022-23, making the playoffs in two of three seasons.
  • Capitals defenseman Dylan McIlrath was drafted by the Rangers 10th overall in the 2010 NHL Draft. He played 38 games across four seasons with the team.
  • Capitals forward Sonny Milano was born in Massapequa, NY
  • Rangers associate coach Phil Housley played parts of two seasons for the Capitals (1996-97 – 1997-98).

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has 14 points (7G-7A) in 11 games with the Blueshirts, including six multi-point games.

Miller has 20 points (8G-12A) in his last 17 games and since Jan. 18, his nine power play points rank tied for sixth in the NHL.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 333 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has points in six of his last seven games (3G-6A), 15 points in his last 11 games (4G-11A) and 17 points in his last 16 games (5G-12A).

Zibanejad ranks tied for fourth in the NHL in points (15) since February 1 and tied for third in assists (11).
Since the 2019-20 season, in the month of March, Zibanejad ranks tied for fourth in goals (38) and seventh in points (79).

When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 9-3-1 and 9-1-0 when has multiple points.

Zibanejad's 243 goals are the 10th most in franchise history and three shy of tying Steve Vickers for the ninth most. Zibanejad’s 105 power play goals with the Blueshirts rank fifth in franchise history and since 2016-17, the tallies are the sixth most in the league.

POINT PER-GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin is the eighth player in Rangers history with at least four consecutive 60-point seasons, joining Jean Ratelle (8), Andy Bathgate (8), Rod Gilbert (7), Phil Esposito (5), Walt Tkaczuk (5), Kelly Kisio (4) and Mike Rogers (4).

He has 13 points in his last 13 games (5G-8A) and 24 points (9G-15A) in his last 22 games.

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (25), points (63), power play goals (8), power play points (21) and shots (183).

Panarin has at least one point in 41 of his 59 games (69.5%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 108 of 143 games, the third most in the NHL.

Since the beginning of last season, his 183 points (74G-109A) rank sixth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (554) and fifth most points in the NHL (844).

Panarin has recorded 149 multi-point games with the Rangers, the eighth most in franchise history.

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Vincent Trocheck ranks second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (59.8) and third in faceoff wins (696).

He has seven points in his last nine games (2G-5A) and nine points in his last 13 games (3G-6A). On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks tied for second in goals (17), fourth in points (39) and assists (22). His 158 shots are the second most on the team.

Trocheck ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:15).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

On February 22 in Buffalo, Chris Kreider tied Camille Henry for the most power play goals in franchise history with 116.

He ranks tied for second on the Rangers with 17 goals this season, with six of his 17 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 12 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 12 career shorthanded goals are tied for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17).

Also since 2021-22, his 58 power play goals rank tied for third in the NHL.

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

  • Will Cuylle ranks tied for third in the NHL in hits (224). Cuylle has seven multi-point games this season and has six points over his last seven games (4G-2A). Cuylle ranks tied for second on the Rangers in goals (17).
  • Vincent Trocheck and Will Cuylle are two of four NHL players with 15+ goals, 30+ points and 150+ hits.
  • K’Andre Miller’s 43 takeaways are the fourth most in the NHL. He is the only player in the NHL with 80 or more hits and 40 or more takeaways.
  • Since 2021-22, Igor Shesterkin ranks fourth in wins (130), third in save percentage (.918) and fourth in GAA (2.48). This season, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals in 11 of 21 wins and two or fewer goals in 18 of 21 wins.
  • Braden Schneider is one of six NHL players with 105+ hits and 100+ blocked shots and the only one who averages 18 minutes or less of ice time per game.
  • The Rangers have posted a 66-11-4 record in the 81 regular season games where Alexis Lafrenière has scored a goal in his NHL career.

