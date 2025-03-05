Rangers vs. Capitals: Pregame Notes

The New York Rangers close out their four-game homestand with a Metro division matchup against the Washington Capitals (7:30 PM ET - TV: MSG/TNT - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). The Blueshirts will wear their third jerseys in the game.
RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The Blueshirts have won their last two games, four of their last five and seven of their last 10 contests. The Rangers have recorded a point in 18 of their 25 games (15-7-3) since the beginning of the 2025 calendar year and since Jan. 2, rank tied for third in wins (15), tied for fourth in points (33), and tied for third in regulation wins (13).
- Over the last five games, the Rangers have outscored opponents 20-7, have scored 4.00 per game and allowed 1.40 per game.
- Against the Capitals, the Blueshirts have won three-straight home games and five of their last six.
- New York has scored four or more goals in 26 games this season, tied for the eighth most in the NHL and have allowed one or fewer goals 16 times, tied for the seventh most in the league. The Rangers' seven shutouts are tied for third in the league.
- New York has won four of its last six home games and is 9-4-1 in its last 14 contests at MSG.
- Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank second in the NHL in goals scored (85) and have scored three or more goals in 17 of their last 25 games, including 14 games with four or more tallies. New York has scored three or more goals in nine of its last 13 games.
- The Rangers have had 25 different players score a goal this season and 28 unique point getters, both tied for the third most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts rank fourth in the NHL in penalty kill percentage (82.7) and their 11 shorthanded goals are the second most in the league. New York has had a perfect penalty kill in four of its last five games.
- The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.3) and have been 50 percent or better in 43 of 61 games this season (70.5 percent), including 13 of their last 17 games.
- When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 20-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 26-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 26 of 31 victories this season.
- Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 64-2-0 record in 66 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
- On the year, New York is 18-3-2 when leading after one period and 22-1-2 when leading after the second period.
- On Saturday afternoon, the Rangers acquired defenseman Calvin de Haan, forward Juuso Parssinen, a conditional second-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey, and the rights to unsigned draft pick Hank Kempf.