Rangers vs. Bruins: Pregame Notes

J.T. MILLER BACK IN MANHATTAN

In his two games since being re-acquired by the Rangers, J.T. Miller has recorded four points (2G-2A), recording multi- point efforts in both contests. Miller has 10 points (3G-7A) in his last eight games.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 323 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has a team-leading 22 goals and 56 points, has points in six of his last seven games (3G-6A) and 19 points in his last 18 games (7G-12A).

Panarin also leads the Rangers in power play goals (8), power play points (19), and shots (153).

Panarin has reached the 50-point mark for his sixth straight time as a member of the Rangers, one of seven in franchise history to do so. He is also the sixth Ranger since 1990-91 to record four straight 20-goal seasons.

He has at least one point in 36 of his 50 games (72.0%) this year. Dating back to last season, he has points in 103 of 134 games. The only NHL players who have tallied a point in more games over the span are Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (112) and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (110).

In that same span, his 176 points (71G-105A) rank fifth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (550) and fifth most points in the NHL (837).

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Vincent Trocheck ranks first in the NHL in faceoff percentage (60.6) and third in faceoff wins (619).

On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks tied for second in goals (15), fourth in points (32), and tied for fourth in assists (17). His 135 shots are the second most on the team.

Trocheck ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:26). He is one of three NHL forwards (Marner, Hagel) averaging at least 16:00 of even strength ice time, 3:00 of PP ice time, and 2:00 of SH ice time per game this season.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has five points (1G-4A) in his last six games and seven assists in his last nine games.

Fox has tallied his sixth consecutive 40-point season since making his debut with the Rangers. The only Rangers blueliners with as many straight seasons with 40 points are James Patrick (7: 1985-86 to 1991-92) and Brian Leetch (6: 1993- 94 to 1998-99).

Fox’s 38 assists this season are the sixth most among NHL defensemen and his 12 multi-point games are tied for the sixth most in the league among blueliners.

Since making his NHL debut in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best blueliners in the NHL.

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has four points in his last two games (1G-3A) and six points in his last seven games (2G-4A). When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 8-1-1.

Zibanejad is tied with Brian Leetch (240) for the 10th most goals in franchise history. Zibanejad’s 105 power play goals with the Blueshirts rank fifth in franchise history and since 2016-17, the tallies are the sixth most in the league.

In January and February, Zibanejad tallied multiple career milestones: • Played in 900th career NHL game on Feb. 2 against Vegas.

Tallied his 400th career assist on Jan. 5, becoming the third active Swedish player to reach the mark (Others: E. Karlsson and V. Hedman)

Recorded his 700th career point on Jan. 2, becoming the 15th Swedish player in NHL history with 700 career points and just the third active (Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman).

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin is 6-3-1 in his last 10 starts with two shutouts. On the year, he has allowed two or fewer goals in 15 of his 17 wins this year.

Since the beginning of last season, the 27 games in which Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals rank tied for first among NHL goaltenders.

Shesterkin has made 40 more saves on four occasions this season. When he makes 40 or more saves in a game over his career, the Rangers are 14-2-1.

Dating back to the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin has ranked among the best in the NHL.

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider, with 115 career power play goals, sits one power play goal away from tying Camille Henry for the most in franchise history.

He ranks tied for second on the Rangers with 15 goals this season, with five of his 15 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 49 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52.

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 11 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 11 career shorthanded goals are tied with Walt Tkaczuk and Mika Zibanejad for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list. In that same span, his 57 power play goals rank tied for fourth in the NHL.