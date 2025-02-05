Rangers vs. Bruins: Pregame Notes

NYR vs. BOS - DL - 2568x1444
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

The New York Rangers complete their season-series with the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden (7:00 PM ET - TV: TNT - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). Including tonight, the Blueshirts will play three games before the 4 Nations break.

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • At home, the Blueshirts have obtained at least one point in seven of their last nine contests (6-2-1) and overall New York has points in 12 of its last 16 contests (9-4-3).
  • Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank first in the NHL in goals scored (54) and have scored three or more goals in 11 of 16 games, including nine games with four or more tallies.
  • The Blueshirts have won four of their last five games against the Bruins dating back to last season.
  • The Rangers have had 24 different players score a goal this season, tied for the most in the NHL and 27 unique point getters, tied for third in the league.
  • New York has tallied at least one power play goal in five of last seven contests (7 PPGs). Since Jan. 2, the Rangers’ 30.6 power play percentage ranks fifth in the NHL.
  • In their last eight games, 20 Rangers skaters have notched a point and 18 have scored a goal.
  • The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.7) and have been 50 percent or better in 37 of 52 games this season (71.1 percent), including seven of their last eight games.
  • Over the last two games, the Rangers have combined for 77 hits (38 on Feb. 2 vs. VGK, 39 on Feb. 1 at BOS).
  • When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 15-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 22-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 22 of 25 victories this season.
  • Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 60-2-0 record in 62 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
  • On the year, New York is 15-2-2 when leading after one period and 18-1-2 when leading after the second period.

RANGERS AND BRUINS CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers forward Reilly Smith played the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons with Boston, recording 91 points (33G-58A) in 163 games.
  • Rangers defenseman Urho Vaakanainen was drafted by the Bruins with the 18th selection in the 2017 NHL Draft and played parts of his first four NHL seasons with the team.
  • Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren was selected by the Bruins in the second round (49th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is a native of Long Beach, New York. He was a Rangers fan as a kid and idolized Brian Leetch. His sister is Rangers assistant sports scientist Kayla McAvoy.

J.T. MILLER BACK IN MANHATTAN

In his two games since being re-acquired by the Rangers, J.T. Miller has recorded four points (2G-2A), recording multi- point efforts in both contests. Miller has 10 points (3G-7A) in his last eight games.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 323 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has a team-leading 22 goals and 56 points, has points in six of his last seven games (3G-6A) and 19 points in his last 18 games (7G-12A).

Panarin also leads the Rangers in power play goals (8), power play points (19), and shots (153).

Panarin has reached the 50-point mark for his sixth straight time as a member of the Rangers, one of seven in franchise history to do so. He is also the sixth Ranger since 1990-91 to record four straight 20-goal seasons.

He has at least one point in 36 of his 50 games (72.0%) this year. Dating back to last season, he has points in 103 of 134 games. The only NHL players who have tallied a point in more games over the span are Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (112) and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (110).

In that same span, his 176 points (71G-105A) rank fifth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (550) and fifth most points in the NHL (837).

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Vincent Trocheck ranks first in the NHL in faceoff percentage (60.6) and third in faceoff wins (619).

On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks tied for second in goals (15), fourth in points (32), and tied for fourth in assists (17). His 135 shots are the second most on the team.

Trocheck ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:26). He is one of three NHL forwards (Marner, Hagel) averaging at least 16:00 of even strength ice time, 3:00 of PP ice time, and 2:00 of SH ice time per game this season.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has five points (1G-4A) in his last six games and seven assists in his last nine games.

Fox has tallied his sixth consecutive 40-point season since making his debut with the Rangers. The only Rangers blueliners with as many straight seasons with 40 points are James Patrick (7: 1985-86 to 1991-92) and Brian Leetch (6: 1993- 94 to 1998-99).

Fox’s 38 assists this season are the sixth most among NHL defensemen and his 12 multi-point games are tied for the sixth most in the league among blueliners.

Since making his NHL debut in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best blueliners in the NHL.

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has four points in his last two games (1G-3A) and six points in his last seven games (2G-4A). When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 8-1-1.

Zibanejad is tied with Brian Leetch (240) for the 10th most goals in franchise history. Zibanejad’s 105 power play goals with the Blueshirts rank fifth in franchise history and since 2016-17, the tallies are the sixth most in the league.

In January and February, Zibanejad tallied multiple career milestones: • Played in 900th career NHL game on Feb. 2 against Vegas.

  • Tallied his 400th career assist on Jan. 5, becoming the third active Swedish player to reach the mark (Others: E. Karlsson and V. Hedman)
  • Recorded his 700th career point on Jan. 2, becoming the 15th Swedish player in NHL history with 700 career points and just the third active (Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman).

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin is 6-3-1 in his last 10 starts with two shutouts. On the year, he has allowed two or fewer goals in 15 of his 17 wins this year.

Since the beginning of last season, the 27 games in which Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals rank tied for first among NHL goaltenders.

Shesterkin has made 40 more saves on four occasions this season. When he makes 40 or more saves in a game over his career, the Rangers are 14-2-1.

Dating back to the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin has ranked among the best in the NHL.

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider, with 115 career power play goals, sits one power play goal away from tying Camille Henry for the most in franchise history.

He ranks tied for second on the Rangers with 15 goals this season, with five of his 15 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 49 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52.

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 11 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 11 career shorthanded goals are tied with Walt Tkaczuk and Mika Zibanejad for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list. In that same span, his 57 power play goals rank tied for fourth in the NHL.

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

  • Will Cuylle ranks tied for third in the NHL in hits (192).
  • Alexis Lafrenière has points in five of his last seven games (3G-3A) and points in six of his last nine games (3G-4A). The Rangers have posted a 66-11-4 record in the 81 regular season games which has scored a goal in his NHL career.
  • Reilly Smith has five points (1G-4A) in his last five games. The Blueshirts are 18-4-0 this season when Smith notches a point and 9-1-0 when he scores a goal.
  • Vincent Trocheck and Will Cuylle are two of four NHL players with 13+ goals, 25+ points and 140+ hits.
  • K’Andre Miller’s 38 takeaways are the fourth most in the NHL among defensemen.

News Feed

Rangers vs. Golden Knights: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Golden Knights: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Bruins: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Bruins: Pregame Notes

Rangers Acquire J.T. Miller, Erik Brannstrom, and Jackson Dorrington

On Top of The World

Rangers vs. Hurricanes: Postgame Notes 

Rangers vs. Hurricanes: Pregame Notes

Ulf Sterner – the NHL’s First European Born-and-Trained Player

Rangers vs. Avalanche: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Avalanche: Pregame Notes

Rangers Agree to Terms with Will Borgen

Rangers Acquire Forward Lucas Edmonds

Rangers vs. Flyers: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Flyers: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Senators: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Senators: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Canadiens: Postgame Notes