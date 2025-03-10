Rangers vs. Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

DOUBLE DIP - The Rangers scored two shorthanded goals while killing the same penalty for the first time since March 5, 2014 (vs. TOR). It marked the first time the team has scored multiple shorthanded goals in a game since Nov. 30, 2019 against New Jersey. The Rangers scored twice in 40 seconds on the penalty kill, marking the fourth-fastest pair of shorthanded goals in franchise history (since special teams were tracked in 1933-34), following March 14, 1935 (0:21), Feb. 12, 1935 (0:32) and Feb. 21, 1981 (0:34). New York’s 13 shorthanded goals lead the NHL.

Mika Zibanejad notched two assists, giving him points in eight of his last 10 games (4G- 8A) and 18 points in his last 14 games (5G-13A).

Artemi Panarin extended his goal streak to five games, tying a career high (5 GP in 2019- 20 & 2016-17). It is the longest goal streak by a Ranger since Zibanejad's six game streak from Feb. 6-17, 2023.

Chris Kreider scored his 18th goal of the season, the second most on New York. He recorded his 13th career shorthanded goal, passing Bill Fairbairn (12) for the fourth most in franchise history.

Vincent Trocheck notched multiple assists, giving him 10 points in his last 12 games (2G- 8A) and 12 points in his last 16 games (3G-9A).