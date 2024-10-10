Rangers at Penguins: Postgame Notes

241009POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

OFF TO THE RACES - The Rangers began their season with a 6-0 victory, giving them
wins in four of their last six season openers and three-straight. It marked the sixth time in franchise history that the Blueshirts have started a season with a shutout and first since 1956. The Rangers scored three or more goals in the first period of a season-opening game for the fifth time and first since 2015-16.

  • Chris Kreider (7 in 12 GP) scored twice to tie Butch Keeling (7 in 10 GP) for the second most goals by a Rangers skater in season-opening games. Kreider’s second goal was his 10th shorthanded tally since 2021-22, the most in the NHL in that span. Kreider became the first player in Rangers franchise history to score multiple goals in consecutive season-opening games (also 2-1—3 on Oct. 12, 2023).
  • Igor Shesterkin posted his 16th career shutout, stopping all 29 shots.
  • Jacob Trouba notched two assists in the win, giving him seven points (2G-5A) in six season openers with the Rangers. Just two defensemen in franchise history have posted more points in that scenario: Brian Leetch (0-9—9 in 15 GP) and Ron Greschner (2-6—8 in 13 GP).
  • Artemi Panarin notched two assists for his first multi-point game of the season. His 35 multi-point games since the beginning of last season are the fifth most in the NHL.
  • Reilly Smith and Sam Carrick both appeared in their first game as a member of the Rangers. Carrick opened the scoring 2:24 into the game, marking the sixth-fastest season-opening goal for the Rangers.
  • Victor Mancini played his first NHL game, skating 17:27 minutes.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

Recap: Rangers at Penguins 10.9.24

