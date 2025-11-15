Rangers at Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES
ROAD RANGERS
On the road this season, the Rangers are 8-1-1 with a 36-20 goal differential.
Since the 2021-22 season, on the road, the Rangers lead the NHL in points (221) and are tied for the lead in wins (101).
FANTASTIC MR. FOX
Adam Fox leads the Blueshirts in assists (12), blocked shots (30) and takeaways (14), and ranks second in points (15). Every time he has notched a multi-point game this season, the Rangers have come away with a win (6-0-0). He has recorded four multi-point games and collected eight points (8A) in his last eight games.
Among all NHL blueliners this season, he ranks second in takeaways (14), tied for fourth in points, tied for sixth in assists (12) and tied for 12th in goals. He is one of six skaters in the NHL with 30+ blocked shots and 10+ takeaways.
Fox has the fourth most assists (318) and fourth most points (384), among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history. He surpassed Brad Park for the fourth most points among defensemen in franchise history against Seattle (Nov. 1).
He leads the Rangers in multi-point games (6) and ranks second among NHL blueliners. On Nov. 10 vs. NSH, Fox registered his 29th career multi-assist period and passed Brad Park (28) for the third most among Rangers defensemen. Since 2024-25, his five three-point games are tied for fourth and his 23 multi-point games are tied for fifth among NHL defensemen.
Fox is raising money towards the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $9,345 (3G-12A) to the cause.
FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK
Vincent Trocheck has recorded four points (2G-2A) and two multi-point games in his last two contests since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury.
Since 2024-25, Trocheck ranks third in the NHL in faceoff percentage and his 946 overall wins rank seventh among skaters who’ve taken 1,000 or more faceoffs.
MIKA MAGIC
Mika Zibanejad is tied for second on the Rangers in goals (5), and is tied for fourth on the team in assists (5) and points (10). He has points in three of his last four games (1G-3A).
Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 255 goals and is one goal away from tying Camille Henry (256) for the seventh most goals by a Ranger in franchise history.
MILLER TIME
This season, J.T. Miller ranks first on the Rangers in face-off wins (181), second in hits (48), third in shots (46), tied for fourth in assists (5), tied for fifth in goals (4) and ranks sixth in points (9).
Among all skaters in the league with at least 300 faceoffs taken this season, his 58.4 faceoff percentage ranks fifth in the league and his 181 faceoff wins are tied for 10th in the NHL. Since 2024-25, among all NHL players who took 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller ranks sixth in faceoff percentage (58.3).
Since Miller’s first game back with the Rangers on Feb. 1, 2025, he ranks second in goals (17) and points (44), and is tied for second in assists (27). Since his acquisition, his 14 multi-point games rank first on the team.
BREAD WINNER
This season, Artemi Panarin is tied for first on the Rangers in points (16), second in assists (11) and tied for second in goals (5). He has four multi-point games, two four-point games and one three-point game. His two four-point games are tied for the league lead.
Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (579) and fifth in points (886).
Panarin’s 225 points (91G-134A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has points in 131 of 180 games, the sixth most in the NHL.
Since 2024-25, Panarin ranks first in goals (42), points (105), power play points (30) and shots (290), and is tied for first in assists (63) among Rangers skaters. He has had at least one point in 64 of his 98 games. His eight power play goals rank second on the team and his five game-winning goals are tied for second among all active Rangers skaters in that time frame.
TOO COOL
Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in goals (6), hits (63), power play goals (3) and is tied for fourth in points (8), and has nine points (4G-5A) through his last nine games. The Rangers’ record every time Cuylle has scored a goal is 5-0-0.
His 63 hits this season are tied for eighth in the league. Since 2024-25, his 364 hits rank second in the NHL.
Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.
SHESTY’S SAVES
Among all goaltenders this season with 10 or more starts, Igor Shesterkin’s 2.50 goals against average is the seventh lowest in the league. His 2.25 goals-against average on the road is the fifth lowest among all goalies with at least five starts.
Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (142), is tied for second in shutouts (20), tied for third in save percentage (.916) and has the fifth lowest goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 72 games allowing one or fewer goals.