Rangers at Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers head to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets on Saturday for their first game of a back-to-back (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

Overall, the Blueshirts have wins in six of their last eight games and points in seven of their last 10 contests (6-3-1).

New York is tied for the league lead in road wins (8) and rank second in road points (17). Their six road regulation wins are the most among all NHL teams.

The Rangers’ 17 points through their first 10 road games of the season are the most in franchise history, surpassing the original mark of 16 in 1931-32. The last time an NHL team had 17+ points in their first 10 road games was during the 2023-24 season (LAK - 20 PTS, 10-0-0 & DAL - 17 PTS, 8-1-1).

New York has allowed the fewest goals against per game (2.00) on the road this season. Overall, the team’s 2.56 goals against per game are the second fewest in the league.

On the road, the Rangers’ plus-16 goal differential is the best in the NHL.

The Rangers have allowed 20 road goals, the third fewest in the NHL this season. Overall, they have allowed 10 goals in the second period, the fewest allowed in the NHL, and 14 in the third, tied for the fourth fewest goals allowed.

This season, the Rangers have allowed 27 goals at 5-on-5, tied for the second fewest in the NHL.

Rangers goalies have had a combined 2.54 goals against average, the second lowest in the league, and a save percentage of .907, the third highest in the league.

The Blueshirts’ 55.3 faceoff win percentage on the road is ranked second in the league and their 53.7 faceoff win percentage overall ranks fourth. Their 187 faceoff wins in the defensive zone are tied for seventh in the NHL.

The Rangers have been leading in games for a 271:04 mark as the visiting team, the second highest in the NHL.

New York has gone 40-for-49 (81.6) on the penalty kill and have not allowed a power play goal in ten of their 18 games this season. On the road, their 86.7 penalty kill percentage ranks fourth in the league.

New York is one of four teams this season to post multiple shutouts (DAL, MIN & PIT).

The Blueshirts have held their opponent to one or fewer goals in five games this season, tied for the third most among all teams in the league.

The Rangers’ two shorthanded goals this season are tied for the seventh most in the league. Last season, New York’s 18 shorthanded goals led the NHL.

Thus far this season, the Rangers are tied for second in takeaways (93), have the second fewest giveaways (238) and rank fourth in hits (435)