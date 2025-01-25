Rangers Agree to Terms with Will Borgen

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Will Borgen on a five-year contract extension.

Borgen, 28, has registered three points (1G-2A) in 17 games for the Rangers since being acquired from the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 18. In that span, he ranks third on the team in blocked shots (29), fifth in hits (30), sixth in total time-on-ice (316:00). From the time he made his Rangers debut on Dec. 20 through the start of play today, he is one of only 14 NHL players with 25+ hits and 25+ blocked shots. In addition, the team holds a 9-5-3 record for 21 points with him in the lineup.

Between the Rangers and Kraken this year, the Moorhead, Minnesota native has notched five points (2G-3A) in 50 games along with 78 hits. Over this NHL career, he has tallied 10 goals and 48 assists for 58 points in 264 games between the Rangers, Kraken and Buffalo Sabres. He registered 203 hits in 2022-23 and 195 hits in 2023-24, and he ranks 13th among NHL defensemen in hits since the start of the 2022-23 season (476).

Borgen was originally selected by Buffalo in the fourth round, 92nd overall, of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.