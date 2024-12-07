Rangers Agree to Terms with Igor Shesterkin

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Igor Shesterkin on an eight-year contract extension.

Shesterkin, 28, has posted nine wins this season and allowed two or fewer goals in eight of his nine victories. In 2023-24, Shesterkin tallied a 36-17-2 record, 2.58 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and four shutouts in 2023-24. In the NHL, he finished tied for third in wins, tied for fifth in save percentage, and seventh in GAA. Last season, Shesterkin posted his third consecutive 30-win season, making him one of three goaltenders in franchise history to have three 30-win campaigns in their career: Henrik Lundqvist (11) and Ed Giacomin (5). In addition, he participated in the 2024 All-Star Game in Toronto.

The Moscow, Russia native has appeared in 232 career games with the Rangers, collecting a 144-68-18 record, 2.47 goals-against average, .920 save percentage, and 16 shutouts. Since the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin ranks second in the NHL in wins (118), second in save percentage (.920), third in GAA (2.45) and third in shutouts (14). In that span, he has allowed one or fewer goals in a league-high 59 games.

Shesterkin has appeared in 44 playoff contests, compiling 23 wins, a 2.41 GAA and .928 save percentage. Since the 2021-22 postseason, he ranks tied for second in the NHL and ranks first in save percentage (.929) and GAA (2.39) among goalies with 25 or more games. Shesterkin has earned 10 wins in a single postseason twice in his career (10 in 2022, 2024) – a feat only Henrik Lundqvist (3x) has achieved multiple times with the franchise.

The 6-1, 197-pound goaltender posted an historic season in 2021-22 when he was awarded the Vezina Trophy, given “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position," as selected by NHL general managers. He was the sixth Ranger to earn the honor. That season, he finished with the highest save percentage (.935) in franchise history among goaltenders with 30 appearances and third highest in NHL history among goaltenders who played 50 or more games,

Shesterkin was originally selected by the Blueshirts in the fourth round, 118th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.