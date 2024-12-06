Rangers Acquire 2025 Fourth-Round Pick and Urho Vaakanainen in Exchange for Jacob Trouba

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and defenseman Urho Vaakanainen from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Jacob Trouba.

“I want to sincerely thank Jacob for his contributions to the Rangers and our community,” said Drury. “Jacob has been an example on and off the ice for our organization and played a major role in our success over the last several years. Since coming to New York five years ago, and serving as Captain for the last three seasons, he has demonstrated grit, toughness, and tremendous leadership and we can’t thank Jacob enough for everything he has done for the Rangers.”

Vaakanainen, 25, has skated in five games for the Anaheim Ducks this season, notching one assist. In 141 career NHL games with the Ducks and Boston Bruins, the Joensuu, Finland, native has notched one goal and 24 assists for 25 points.

Last season, the 6-2, 205-pound blueliner posted career-highs in games played (68), goals (1), assists (13), points (14), hits (55) and blocked shots (79). He was selected as the Ducks’ nominee for the 2023-24 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

Internationally, Vaakanainen represented Finland at three consecutive World Junior Championships including 2017, 2018 and 2019, winning gold in 2019. He also helped Finland to medals at the 2016 World U-18 Championship (gold) and 2017 World U-18 Championship (silver).

Vaakanainen was originally selected by Boston in the First Round, 18th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Trouba played parts of six seasons for the Rangers and served as captain for three of them. In 364 games with the Blueshirts, he compiled 31 goals and 105 assists for 136 points. In addition, Trouba was named the 2023-24 recipient of the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award and named the recipient of the Rod Gilbert "Mr. Ranger" Award in 2022-23.