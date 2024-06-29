Rangers 2024 NHL Draft Class 

FIRST ROUND: 30TH OVERALL, EJ EMERY

Selected From: U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP)

Position: Defenseman

Build: 6-foot-3, 185-pounds

Shot: Right shot

Stats: Produced 16 points (16A) in 61 games with the Under-18 U.S. National Team. He also added six assists through 27 games with the USNTDP (USHL). At this year’s u18 World Junior Championships, Emery totaled six assists through seven games as Team USA placed second behind Team Canada.

Noteworthy: Emery was born in Surrey, British Columbia, but was raised in Compton, California. He was born on March 30, 2006. Emery’s father Eric Emery played college football for California State University-Fullerton and went on to become a linebacker in the Canadian Football League for the BC Lions, Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa Rough Riders from 1985 until 1987. Emery is committed to play Division l hockey at the University of North Dakota in the fall. He noted he models his game after current Rangers defenseman and former USNTDP-product K’Andre Miller.

What he said: “My skating ability and how well I play defense. I would say I’m really good at being a lock down guy. I’m someone that can shut down plays, get the puck up the ice and make plays.”

Lilley on Emery: “EJ is a very talented young man. He’s raw, very athletic, just starting to come into his own. Has a lot of work to do getting a little bit stronger, but the foundation is there. He’s an excellent skater and his defensive game, we found as a staff, was one of the best in the entire draft.”