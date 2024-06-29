Rangers 2024 NHL Draft Class 

Get to know more about the four newest members of the Rangers organization who were selected at the 2024 NHL Draft hosted at Sphere in Las Vegas.

IMG_3451
By Sasha Kandrach

Welcome to New York.

The New York Rangers completed their 2024 draft class on Saturday afternoon after selecting a total of four players at this year's NHL Draft hosted at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Rangers selected EJ Emery (First Round, 30th overall), Raoul Boilard (Fourth Round, 119th overall), Nathan Aspinall (Fifth Round 159th overall), and Rico Gredig (Sixth Round, 191st overall). This year's draft class is made up of three forwards and one defenseman.

Get to know more about the newest #FutureBlue:

IMG_3385

FIRST ROUND: 30TH OVERALL, EJ EMERY

Selected From: U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP)

Position: Defenseman

Build: 6-foot-3, 185-pounds

Shot: Right shot

Stats: Produced 16 points (16A) in 61 games with the Under-18 U.S. National Team. He also added six assists through 27 games with the USNTDP (USHL). At this year’s u18 World Junior Championships, Emery totaled six assists through seven games as Team USA placed second behind Team Canada.

Noteworthy: Emery was born in Surrey, British Columbia, but was raised in Compton, California. He was born on March 30, 2006. Emery’s father Eric Emery played college football for California State University-Fullerton and went on to become a linebacker in the Canadian Football League for the BC Lions, Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa Rough Riders from 1985 until 1987. Emery is committed to play Division l hockey at the University of North Dakota in the fall. He noted he models his game after current Rangers defenseman and former USNTDP-product K’Andre Miller.

What he said: “My skating ability and how well I play defense. I would say I’m really good at being a lock down guy. I’m someone that can shut down plays, get the puck up the ice and make plays.”

Lilley on Emery: “EJ is a very talented young man. He’s raw, very athletic, just starting to come into his own. Has a lot of work to do getting a little bit stronger, but the foundation is there. He’s an excellent skater and his defensive game, we found as a staff, was one of the best in the entire draft.”

IMG_3424

FOURTH ROUND: 119TH OVERALL, RAOUL BOILARD

Selected From: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League)

Position: Center

Build: 6-foot-2, 190-pounds

Shot: Left shot

Stats: Tallied 62 points (22G, 40A) and a plus-27 rating in 68 games with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the QMJHL. In the QMJHL Playoffs, Boilard compiled eight points (7G, 7A) and a plus-five rating through Baie-Comeau Drakkar’s run that lasted 14 contests and ended with a 4-0 series loss to Drummondville in the Gilles-Courteau Trophy championship.

Noteworthy: Boilard was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec and was born on Jan. 7, 2006.

What he said: “I’m a defensive center. I’ve got some offensive tools. I’m a good playmaker, I’m good at faceoffs, I’ll continue to develop to be a two-way center.”

Lilley on Boilard: “He’s a natural centerman. He has skill, he had a good season in his first year in the Quebec league. He’s a smart two-way forward.”

IMG_3434

FIFTH ROUND: 159TH OVERALL, NATHAN ASPINALL

Selected From: Flint Firebirds (Ontario Hockey League)

Position: Left Winger

Build: 6-foot-7, 190-pounds

Shot: Left shot

Stats: Registered 34 points (18G, 16A) in 65 regular games and notched one goal through four postseason games with Flint.

Noteworthy: Aspinall is a Markham, Ontario native and was born on March 30, 2006. He wears No. 76 for Flint and was selected #33 overall in the Second Round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection.

Lilley on Aspinall: “We value his size. He’s got skill. He really figured out what he needed to do [in the second half of the year] to be an effective player. The second half [of the season] really put him on the map for us. Just another bigger player that still has to fill out and get stronger.”

IMG_3444

SIXTH ROUND: 191ST OVERALL, RICO GREDIG

Selected From HC Davos

Position: Center/Left Wing

Build: 6-foot-1, 179-pounds

Shot: Left shot

Stats: Gathered four points (2G, 2A) through 28 games with HC Davos. Through 17 games with Davos u-20, Gredig posted 15 points (7G, 8A).

Noteworthy: Gredig is from Switzerland and was born on Feb. 1, 2005. He sports No. 8 for HC Davos. Gredig represented Team Switzerland at this past year’s World Junior Championship. He handed out one assist through five games as Switzerland ultimately lost in the Quarterfinals to Team Sweden.

