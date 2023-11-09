Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Wild 

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers continue a three-game homestand with the second meeting in the past week with the Minnesota Wild, at Madison Square Garden (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). The Wild are the first team the Rangers will complete a season-series against.
- Tonight is Military Appreciation Night, presented by Northwell, at MSG.
- The Rangers have points in eight-straight games (7-0-1) and are 3-1-0 at home. In the NHL, New York has the third most wins (9) and points (19).
- It is the fifth time in team history the Blueshirts have won at least nine of their first 12 games of a season (2023-24, 2016- 17, 2008-09, 1990-91, 1983-84).
- The Rangers have the NHL’s second best power play percentage (34.2) and have scored power play goals in 10 of their first 12 games. The Rangers’ 14 power play goals are tied for the fourth most in the league. On the flip side, the Blueshirts’ 86.1 penalty kill percentage is ninth in the league.
- The Rangers have the second best (tied) faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 54.9 percent mark. New York has been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 10 of 12 games.
- With 219 blocked shots, the Blueshirts rank fourth in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have the fourth fewest GA/GP (2.17) in the NHL and fourth fewest shots allowed per game in the NHL (27.5).
- The Rangers’ defensemen have recorded 35 points, the sixth most in the NHL, and nine goals are tied for the second most. 32.4 percent of all points recorded this season have come from defensemen, the highest mark in the NHL.
- New York is 7-1-1 when scoring first, tied for the most such wins in the NHL.