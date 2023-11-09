News Feed

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Red Wings | 11.07.23

Don Raleigh – Overtime Hero

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Red Wings | 11.07.23

The Battle of The Garden – The Rangers/Americans Rivalry

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Wild | 11.04.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Wild | 11.04.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes | 11.02.23

Excitement Building for Rangers' 2024 NHL Stadium Series 

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes | 11.02.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Jets | 10.30.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Jets | 10.30.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Canucks | 10.28.23

Goodrow Comes "Full Circle" with 500-Game Milestone 

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Canucks | 10.28.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Oilers | 10.26.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Oilers | 10.26.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Flames | 10.24.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Flames | 10.24.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Wild 

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers continue a three-game homestand with the second meeting in the past week with the Minnesota Wild, at Madison Square Garden (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). The Wild are the first team the Rangers will complete a season-series against.
  • Tonight is Military Appreciation Night, presented by Northwell, at MSG.
  • The Rangers have points in eight-straight games (7-0-1) and are 3-1-0 at home. In the NHL, New York has the third most wins (9) and points (19).
  • It is the fifth time in team history the Blueshirts have won at least nine of their first 12 games of a season (2023-24, 2016- 17, 2008-09, 1990-91, 1983-84).
  • The Rangers have the NHL’s second best power play percentage (34.2) and have scored power play goals in 10 of their first 12 games. The Rangers’ 14 power play goals are tied for the fourth most in the league. On the flip side, the Blueshirts’ 86.1 penalty kill percentage is ninth in the league.
  • The Rangers have the second best (tied) faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 54.9 percent mark. New York has been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 10 of 12 games.
  • With 219 blocked shots, the Blueshirts rank fourth in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts have the fourth fewest GA/GP (2.17) in the NHL and fourth fewest shots allowed per game in the NHL (27.5).
  • The Rangers’ defensemen have recorded 35 points, the sixth most in the NHL, and nine goals are tied for the second most. 32.4 percent of all points recorded this season have come from defensemen, the highest mark in the NHL.
  • New York is 7-1-1 when scoring first, tied for the most such wins in the NHL.

RANGERS AND WILD CONNECTIONS

  • The Rangers have five players that are natives of Minnesota: K’Andre Miller (St. Paul/Minnetonka HS), Blake Wheeler (Plymouth/Breck), Ryan Lindgren (Burnsville/Shattuck St. Mary’s), Jonny Brodzinski (Ham Lake/Blaine), and Tyler Pitlick (Minneapolis/Centennial HS). Associate Head Coach Phil Housley is from St. Paul and went to South St. Paul High School. - Mats Zuccarello played parts of nine seasons with the Rangers (2010-11 – 2018-19), recording 352 points (113G-239A) in 509 games with the team.
  • Nick Bonino played for the Wild during the 2020-21 season, recording 26 points (10G-16A) in 55 games.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury and Nick Bonino were teammates on the Pittsburgh Penguins, winning two Stanley Cup championships together. Wild general manager Bill Guerin was the assistant GM of the 2017 Penguins.
  • Vinni Lettieri played his first two seasons with the Rangers from 2017-18 – 2018-19.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

Tomorrow, the Rangers will honor and support those who serve and have served with Military Appreciation Night, presented by Northwell.

Prior to the game, in partnership with Northwell, the Rangers are offering limited spots to a Military Appreciation Fantasy Skate where fans will have the chance to skate alongside Rangers alumni Tom Laidlaw and Nick Fotiu on the ice at Madison Square Garden. Proceeds to benefit Northwell Health Military Liaison Service.

Military Appreciation Night will feature in-arena promotion such as the recognition of military members and a national anthem featuring members of the United States Air Force.

PANARIN ON A PATH

Artemi Panarin is riding a season-opening point streak of 12 games, the longest such streak by a Rangers player since Rod Gilbert recorded an 14-game run in 1972-73.

With seven goals and 13 assists, Panarin is the eighth player in Rangers history to reach the 20-point mark in a season in 12 or fewer games, joining Pavel Bure (11 GP in 2001-02), Carey Wilson (11 GP in 1988-89), Walt Poddubny (11 GP in 1986- 87), Rod Gilbert (11 GP in 1972-73), Jaromir Jagr (12 GP in 2006-07), Frank Boucher (12 GP in 1929-30) and Bill Cook (12 GP in 1929-30).

At any point of the season, the 12-game streak is tied for the second longest of Panarin’s career. This is Panarin’s third career point streak of 10 or more games and he is the sixth player in franchise history with at least three double-digit point streaks, joining Rod Gilbert (8x), Mark Messier (4x), Brian Leetch (4x), Mike Rogers (3x) and Jean Ratelle (3x).

The last time a Ranger had a point streak of 12 or more games was Adam Fox (12 GP) from March 17-April 8, 2021. Panarin himself was the last Ranger to post a point streak of 13 games when he did it in 2020.

Panarin ranks among the best in the NHL in multiple categories.

KREIDING HIGH

On Saturday night in Minnesota, Chris Kreider surpassed Andy Bathgate for the fourth most goals in team history (273). With another goal on Tuesday night, Kreider is six goals away from matching Adam Graves for the third most in team history (280).
Kreider has opened the season with nine goals (tied for the fourth most in NHL) in his first 12 games, including a league- leading six power play goals. His nine goals are the most through the first 12 games of a season in his career.

Kreider sits two power play goals away from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs.

His eight shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 40 power play goals in that span are the second most.

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

As a team, the Blueshirts have the fifth highest save percentage in the NHL (.921) and fourth lowest GAA (2.13).

Igor Shesterkin has a 6-2-0 record, his six wins tied for the third most in the NHL. Since the 2021-22 season, Igor Shesterkin leads the NHL with 79 wins, ranks second in save percentage (.924) and third in GAA (2.29).

Jonathan Quick has began his Rangers career with a 3-0-1 start and has allowed one or fewer goals in two of those four starts. Among NHL goaltenders who have made four or more starts this season, Quick ranks sixth in save percentage (.935) and tied for fourth in GAA (1.77).

SLAP SHOTS

  • Jacob Trouba’s 44 blocked shots are the most in the NHL. Nick Bonino ranks fifth with 36 blocked shots and leads all forwards. Since 2021-22, Bonino leads all forwards in blocked shots with 217.
  • Among NHL skaters with 100 or more faceoffs, Vincent Trocheck ranks second in faceoff percentage (63.0). - Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies in hits with 30.
  • Erik Gustafsson has recorded eight points (3G-5A), the second most among Rangers defensemen, and four multi-point games this season. He is one point from 200 in his career. He would become the 10th defenseman from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft to reach the feat.
  • K’Andre Miller leads the Rangers with a plus-7 rating. Among defensemen who have skated over 26 minutes in SH TOI, Miller ranks 10th in PP GA/60 (2.22).