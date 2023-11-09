Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Wild 

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

Tomorrow, the Rangers will honor and support those who serve and have served with Military Appreciation Night, presented by Northwell.

Prior to the game, in partnership with Northwell, the Rangers are offering limited spots to a Military Appreciation Fantasy Skate where fans will have the chance to skate alongside Rangers alumni Tom Laidlaw and Nick Fotiu on the ice at Madison Square Garden. Proceeds to benefit Northwell Health Military Liaison Service.

Military Appreciation Night will feature in-arena promotion such as the recognition of military members and a national anthem featuring members of the United States Air Force.

PANARIN ON A PATH

Artemi Panarin is riding a season-opening point streak of 12 games, the longest such streak by a Rangers player since Rod Gilbert recorded an 14-game run in 1972-73.

With seven goals and 13 assists, Panarin is the eighth player in Rangers history to reach the 20-point mark in a season in 12 or fewer games, joining Pavel Bure (11 GP in 2001-02), Carey Wilson (11 GP in 1988-89), Walt Poddubny (11 GP in 1986- 87), Rod Gilbert (11 GP in 1972-73), Jaromir Jagr (12 GP in 2006-07), Frank Boucher (12 GP in 1929-30) and Bill Cook (12 GP in 1929-30).

At any point of the season, the 12-game streak is tied for the second longest of Panarin’s career. This is Panarin’s third career point streak of 10 or more games and he is the sixth player in franchise history with at least three double-digit point streaks, joining Rod Gilbert (8x), Mark Messier (4x), Brian Leetch (4x), Mike Rogers (3x) and Jean Ratelle (3x).

The last time a Ranger had a point streak of 12 or more games was Adam Fox (12 GP) from March 17-April 8, 2021. Panarin himself was the last Ranger to post a point streak of 13 games when he did it in 2020.

Panarin ranks among the best in the NHL in multiple categories.

KREIDING HIGH

On Saturday night in Minnesota, Chris Kreider surpassed Andy Bathgate for the fourth most goals in team history (273). With another goal on Tuesday night, Kreider is six goals away from matching Adam Graves for the third most in team history (280).

Kreider has opened the season with nine goals (tied for the fourth most in NHL) in his first 12 games, including a league- leading six power play goals. His nine goals are the most through the first 12 games of a season in his career.

Kreider sits two power play goals away from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs.

His eight shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 40 power play goals in that span are the second most.

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

As a team, the Blueshirts have the fifth highest save percentage in the NHL (.921) and fourth lowest GAA (2.13).

Igor Shesterkin has a 6-2-0 record, his six wins tied for the third most in the NHL. Since the 2021-22 season, Igor Shesterkin leads the NHL with 79 wins, ranks second in save percentage (.924) and third in GAA (2.29).

Jonathan Quick has began his Rangers career with a 3-0-1 start and has allowed one or fewer goals in two of those four starts. Among NHL goaltenders who have made four or more starts this season, Quick ranks sixth in save percentage (.935) and tied for fourth in GAA (1.77).