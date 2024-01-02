Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers begin 2024 with a Metropolitan Division matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). The Rangers have the NHL’s most wins (25), points (51), and highest points percentage (.729).
- The Rangers became the first team in the NHL to reach the 50-point mark (51 PTS) with their win on Saturday, for the first time since 1993-94. The 2023-24 campaign marks the fifth time in franchise history the club has reached the mark in 35 or fewer games, following 1971-72 (33 GP), 1970-71 (34 GP), 1993-94 (35 GP) and 1939-40 (35 GP).
- The Blueshirts have won six of their last eight games and 10 of their last 15 contests.
- New York finished the 2023 calendar year with a 53-19-8 regular season record for 114 points, ranking third in the NHL in both wins and points. Its .713 point percentage ranked second in the NHL last calendar year.
- The Rangers’ plus-26 goal differential ranks first in the Eastern Conference and fourth in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have won 10 of their last 14 regular season games against the Hurricanes and have wins in 11 out of their last 16 games against them. At home, New York is 19-4-0 in its last 23 contests against Carolina.
- At home, New York is 12-4-0 for 24 points and their .750 home point percentage ranks tied for fourth in the NHL.
- In the month of January, the Rangers will play 14 games with six on home ice.
- When scoring four or more goals in a game, the Blueshirts are 15-0-1 and 17-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals in a game.
- Against Eastern Conference opponents, the Rangers are 14-6-0 and are 6-2-0 against Metropolitan Division.
- The Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in nine of their last 10 games. New York has the NHL’s best power play percentage (30.9) and the second most (tied with Carolina) power play goals in the league (34).
- The Rangers’ 54.1 faceoff percentage is the third highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- New York has the league’s fifth best penalty kill percentage (84.9) and have had a perfect PK in six of their last eight and eight of its last 12 games.
- The Rangers have 12 comeback wins on the season, the third most in the NHL, and six wins when trailing at any point in the third period, tied for the most in the NHL.
- New York has 91 points from defensemen, the fifth most in the NHL.