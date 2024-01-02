Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the week ending Dec. 31 after compiling six points (1G- 5A) in three games.

Panarin has points in nine of his last 10 games (7G-6A) and in 14 of his last 17 games (13G-11A).

He has notched a point in 29 of his 35 games this year, tied for the third most games with a point in the NHL this season (Nylander and MacKinnon lead with 30).

Panarin finished 2023 with 101 points and joined Mark Messier (1995 & 1992) as the only players in Rangers history to record 100 points in multiple calendar years.

MIKA MADNESS

Mika Zibanejad has points in a career long 10-straight games (8G-9A) and points in 18 of his last 19 contests (12G-15A).

On Wednesday against Washington, Zibanejad played in his 800th career NHL game. His 281 goals were the fifth-most by a Swedish-born player through 800 games behind only Mats Sundin (340), Daniel Alfredsson (306), Markus Naslund (297) and Henrik Zetterberg (289).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider continues to change the Rangers record books as he surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508) last Thursday. On Dec. 15 against Anaheim, Kreider scored two goals to surpass Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281), recorded his 500th career point and became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals.

Kreider has points in six consecutive games (2G-7A), tied for the third longest of his career. Kreider has 11 points (4G-7A) in his last nine games and 26 points in his last 28 contests (13G-13A).

Kreider also has 41 game winning goals with the Rangers, tied with Mark Messier for the fourth most in team history.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has eight points in his last seven games (3G-5A), 11 points in his last 10 games (3G-8A) and 31 points (8G-23A) in his past 29 games.

Trocheck is one of three players in the NHL to have both 30 or more points and 50 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller and Filip Forsberg.

Among NHL skaters with 500 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (62.4).

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has assists in two of his last three games, assists/points in 10 of his last 14 games (13A) and overall has points in 18 of 25 games this season (3G-21A).

In the NHL among defensemen, Fox has the sixth most points per game (0.96) and his seven power play points rank tied for second among blueliners.

Since his rookie season in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best defensemen in the NHL.