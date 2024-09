Rangers Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

The New York Rangers’ 2024-25 Training Camp will begin on Wednesday, September 18 with off-ice testing. The team will hold its first on-ice session on Thursday, September 19 at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown. Training Camp will run until Sunday, October 6 and includes six preseason games - September 22 at BOS (5:00 PM ET), September 24 vs. NYI (7:00 PM ET), September 26 vs. BOS (7:00 PM ET), September 30 at NJD (7:00 PM ET), October 1vs. NJD (7:00 PM ET), and October 4 at NYI (7:00 PM ET).