Grant Potulny Named Head Coach of the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has named Grant Potulny Head Coach of the Rangers’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Potulny, 44, joins the Rangers organization after spending the last seven seasons as the Head Coach of Northern Michigan University. During Potulny’s tenure with the Wildcats, the team posted a 128-113-17 (wins-losses-ties) record. Over the seven seasons in which Potulny was the team’s Head Coach, Northern Michigan registered a .500 points percentage or better five times and earned at least 20 wins on four different occasions. In his first season as the Wildcats’ Head Coach in 2017-18, Potulny led the team to a 25-15-3 record – which was a 12-win improvement from the previous season – and was named the WCHA Coach of the Year. Potulny also helped Northern Michigan advance to the CCHA Finals twice in a three-season span (2020-21 and 2022-23).

The Grand Forks, North Dakota native started his coaching career as an Assistant Coach with the University of Minnesota. Potulny began his tenure with the Golden Gophers in 2010-11 and served in his role as Assistant Coach for eight seasons. Over the course of Potulny’s time at the University of Minnesota, the team won the Big Ten regular season championship in four consecutive seasons (2013-14 – 2016-17), as well as the Big Ten tournament championship in 2014-15. In addition, Potulny helped the Golden Gophers advance to the National Championship Game in 2013-14.

Potulny has also been a member of Team USA’s coaching staff in several international tournaments. On four occasions, he has served as an Assistant Coach for the United States at the IIHF World Junior Championship (2013, 2017, 2018, 2022). Potulny helped Team USA win a gold medal in the tournament in 2013 and 2017, as well as a bronze medal in 2018.

A fifth-round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators in the 2000 NHL Entry Draft, Potulny played five full seasons of professional hockey prior to beginning his coaching career. He also played four seasons of college hockey at the University of Minnesota, serving as the team’s captain for his final two seasons, and he helped the Golden Gophers win back-to-back National Championships in 2001-02 and 2002-03.