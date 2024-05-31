Postgame Notes: Game Five vs. Panthers

RECORD TYING TALLY - The Rangers tied the franchise record (1978-79) for the most shorthanded goals in a playoff year with six. Only three other teams in the past 26 years (since 1998) have had as many in a playoff year: 2002 Red Wings (7), 2008 Red Wings (6) and 1998 Red Wings (6).

Chris Kreider scored his third career shorthanded playoff goal and tied Mark Messier for the most in Rangers history. With 35 playoff points at MSG, Kreider surpassed Rod Gilbert (33 in 34 GP) and Mark Messier (33 in 35 GP) for sole possession of the second most in the building during the Stanley Cup Playoffs (Brian Leetch leads with 45 in 41 games at MSG). Tonight was Kreider’s 122nd playoff game, tying Dan Girardi for the most among Rangers skaters all-time (Henrik Lundqvist leads all NYR players with 130 GP).

Mika Zibanejad notched his 12th and 13th assists of these playoffs, becoming the first player in Rangers history to record at least 12 assists in multiple postseasons (also 14 in 2022). Zibanejad tallied the 17th multi-point playoff game of his Rangers career, surpassing Rod Gilbert for the third most in franchise history. He has 16 points (3G-13A) in 15 playoff games this year.

Alexis Lafreniere scored his fourth goal of the series and eighth goal in the playoffs. Lafreniere has 14 points (7G-7A) in 15 playoff games