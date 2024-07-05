New York Rangers 2024 Development Camp Recap  

Following a busy slate that included the 2024 NHL Draft, Free Agency (July 1) and the announcement of the 2024-25 regular season schedule, the New York Rangers returned home and back on the ice as they hosted their annual Development Camp from July 1-3 at MSG Training Center.

Twenty-nine players visited Tarrytown to attend the camp. The group featured a mix of familiar veteran faces and the full four-skater group of the 2024 Rangers Draft Class. The three-day camp incorporated a day of off-ice activities, including a tour of Madison Square Garden, followed by two on-ice sessions. The camp as a whole looks to instill positive habits that are abided by the pros to foster meaningful development and establish an introduction into the Rangers’ family-oriented culture among the attendees.

“That’s what this is all about,” Director of Player Development Jed Ortmeyer said. “Bringing all of these guys in together, building the bonds, the team camaraderie and family culture that we’re trying to build so when they do turn pro, they are already comfortable with each other, and they have those bonds. That’s what these development camps are all about.”

BERARD, OTHMANN AND SYKORA REFLECT ON FIRST PRO SEASONS

Brett Berard, Brennan Othmann and Adam Sykora, each wrapped up their respective first seasons of professional hockey spent with the Rangers’ AHL affiliate the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Following a berth to the Division Finals in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs which ended mid-May, the trio were subsequently asked by Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury and the player development staff to attend Development Camp this year to provide both leadership and insight on what it means to be a member of the Rangers organization to the newcomers.

“Coming here, you feel more comfortable with the staff and players,” Berard said. “It’s a lot of fun. Just try to bring that to the younger guys coming in and try to help them build their confidence. Every time you put on the Rangers jersey, it's special. So, I’m thankful to be here."

After completing three seasons of Division l hockey at Providence College, Berard made the decision to go pro. Known for his high-octane offense, the 21-year-old left winger translated his high-production to the AHL. The 2020 Fifth Rounder (134th overall) led the Wolf Pack in scoring with 25 goals (48 points) through 71 regular season games.

While he was proud of his offensive output as a first-year pro, the Providence native noted the growth he took in the defensive aspects of his game and how he hopes to continue fostering those this summer and throughout his sophomore season.

“A big overall part of my game is just the defensive side,” Berard said. “It’s always something I'm trying to get better at. This year, I got better at it. I started playing on the [penalty kill], which was new for me. As the year went on, it felt more and more comfortable. From a game standpoint, that's something I'm still trying to work on.”

Othmann joined Berard in deploying his high-production style throughout his first year of pro hockey at Hartford. The 21-year-old winger notched 21 goals and 49 points over 71 regular season games. He also earned the opportunity to make his NHL debut with the Rangers and a subsequent brief stint in early January.

Like Berard, Othmann echoed the importance of developing the defensive side of his game.

“From Game 1 to the last game of the season, [the Hartford staff] kept telling me that they saw big strides from my development [in the d-zone],” Othmann said. “Any time you hear that it's always a compliment. It’s always a confidence builder, being able to score and put up points, but if you can’t do the other stuff, you may not cut it. I’m just learning that [the defensive details] are the most important thing.”

At this year’s Development Camp, Othmann – who the Rangers selected 16th overall in 2021– and Gabe Perreault – who was the Rangers’ 2023 First-Round pick – were nearly inseparable and flexed an abundance of chemistry as they skated on a line together.

“It’s just a connection from last year,” Othmann explained. “You talk to one another, and I think we have the same kind of personality. He wants to win, I want to win, and we both want to be here. We’re helping each other out by both being here and pushing each other.”

While Othmann and Perreault were frequently all smiles out on the ice, Sykora added another positive presence with his signature contagious grin and rampant energy.

“I have to thank the New York Organization, for asking me to be a leader of this group,” Sykora said of attending Development Camp. “It was a great experience; I like this role. I play more like a captain [with] my country, so I like this role. I try to be the great guy for the other guys, help them to improve and develop themselves.”

The 19-year-old wrapped up a successful rookie season of pro hockey where he produced 23 points (8G, 15A) throughout 66 regular season games. His memorable year also featured a berth to the Quarterfinals with Team Slovakia at both this year’s u20 World Junior’s Ice Hockey Championships and at the 2024 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship, where he was the youngest player in the tournament.

“I feel like when I came back from Juniors, I got more confident with the puck,” Sykora said. “I know in the first part of the season I got maybe more points, but, in the other half, I played much better with the puck to get greater scoring chances. I just need to improve my shooting and everything, then I can score more goals.”

PERREAULT RETURNING FOR SOPHOMORE SEASON AT BOSTON COLLEGE

Perreault attended his second Rangers Development Camp following an impressive first year of Division l hockey for the Boston College Eagles. The shifty winger known for his astute hockey IQ recorded a 60-point season (19G, 41A) over 60 games.

Perreault flanked one of the top lines in the entirety of college hockey which included San Jose Sharks’ prospect Will Smith and Washington Capitals’ prospect Ryan Leonard. The trio, who previously played together on a line during their tenure at the U.S. National Team Development Program, carried over their success at BC. The successful season ultimately ended in heartbreak as runners-up in the National Championship to the University of Denver.

“It obviously a big year for myself and also the team,” Perreault said. It was a fun year overall, I thought I improved and got bigger.

“For myself and our line as a whole, we had high expectations for ourselves,” Perreault continued. “I think going to every game, obviously we want to score, but we want to help the team, so I think that’s the mentality we had for every game. When that comes, it makes it even more fun.”

Perreault confirmed he will return to Boston College this fall for his sophomore season and will look to continue fine-tuning his overall game.

“I’ve been focusing on getting bigger, keep gaining weight, stuff like that,” Perreault said. “I’m working on my skating which helps with getting stronger, so I think all those things combined.

“I’m just focused on having another big year at school,” Perreault added. “I’ll try to focus there, have a good season, and hopefully win a national championship.”

EMERY ELATED AT “WHIRLWIND” EXPERIENCE

In what E.J. Emery described as a “whirlwind” of a week, was capped off in attending his first-ever Rangers Development Camp.

The Rangers’ 2024 First Rounder (30th overall) went from having his dream become a reality to arriving in New York for his first taste of what it means to be within the fold.

“It’s just been straight highs,” Emery said with a smile regarding the experience. “Just getting drafted to the next thing I know; I'm flying out here and going on the ice. It’s been a great time.”

The 18-year-old blueliner was selected by the Rangers on June 28 at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev., where he celebrated with over 40 family members in attendance before making the coast-to-coast trek. Emery was elated to have been drafted by the very club where K’Andre Miller plays, who he noted he models his game after.

“I opened my messages, and I saw K’Andre text me,” Emery said. “I was pretty fired up from that.”

The Surrey, British Columbia native has spent the past two seasons immersed in the USNTDP’s pipeline where he prides himself as a steady defensive presence. Through 61 games with the U.S. National u18 (NTDP), the 6-foot-3, 185-pound right shot compiled 16 assists. And over the span of 27 games with the USNTDP (USHL), Emery registered six assists.

“My scanning ability, I think that's a huge strength that I have," Emery said. “Also, how well I can defend the rush and close up plays quickly. Something I have to work on is the puck touches, being patient with the puck, being calm and getting the puck up to the forwards.”

Emery is slated to attend the University of North Dakota this fall where he will play Division l hockey.

