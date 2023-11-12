Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Blue Jackets

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers finish their three-game homestand with their second contest of the season against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).
- New York’s next game after tonight will come on Saturday, Nov. 18 in New Jersey and its next home game is November 25 against Boston.
- The Rangers have points in nine-straight games (8-0-1) and are 4-1-0 at home. With a point against Columbus, they will match their season-long streak from last year (10 GP - Jan. 12 - Feb. 18, 2023). On 17 occasions in franchise history have the Blueshirts had a point streak of 10 games or more.
- In the NHL, New York has the third most wins (10) and points (21).
- It is the fourth time in team history the Blueshirts have won at least 10 of their first 13 games of a season (2023-24, 2016- 17, 2008-09, 1990-91).
- The Rangers have the NHL’s second best power play percentage (35.7) and have scored power play goals in 11 of their first 13 games. The Rangers’ 15 power play goals are the fourth most in the league. On the flip side, the Blueshirts’ 86.4 penalty kill percentage is tied for sixth in the league. The Blueshirts have a perfect penalty kill in three-straight games and four of their last five contests.
- New York has seven players (Kreider, Fox, Gustafsson, Lafreniere, Panarin, Trocheck, Zibanejad) with nine or more points, tied for the second most in the NHL behind Winnipeg’s eight.
- The Rangers have the second best (tied) faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 55.1 percent mark. New York has been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 11 of 13 games.
- With 234 blocked shots, the Blueshirts rank fourth in the NHL.
- Tonight, Mika Zibanejad will play in his 500th game with the Rangers.
- The Blueshirts have the third fewest GA/GP (2.08) in the NHL and have allowed the third fewest shots per game in the NHL (27.4). In seven of 13 games, the Rangers have allowed one or fewer goals against - the most in the NHL.
- Against Columbus, the Rangers have won six of their last nine games.
- The Rangers’ defensemen have recorded 37 points, the sixth most in the NHL, and nine goals are tied for the fourth most. 30.8 percent of all points recorded this season have come from defensemen, the second highest mark in the NHL.
- New York is 8-1-1 when scoring first, tied for the most such wins in the NHL.
- This weekend, Rangers legendary goaltender will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Lundqvist manned New York’s crease for each of his 15 NHL seasons and set franchise records for games played by a goaltender (887), wins (459) and shutouts (64) while also establishing Rangers records for career playoff games played by a goaltender (130), wins (61) and shutouts (10).