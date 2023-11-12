Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Blue Jackets

PANARIN ON A PATH

Artemi Panarin is riding a season-opening point streak of 13 games (8G-14A), the longest such streak by a Rangers player since Rod Gilbert recorded an 14-game run in 1972-73. Panarin also has multiple points in three-straight contests.

Panarin’s streak is tied for the sixth longest to open a season in the NHL since 1993-94.

Panarin became the eighth player in Rangers history to reach the 20-point mark in a season in 12 or fewer games, joining Pavel Bure (11 GP in 2001-02), Carey Wilson (11 GP in 1988-89), Walt Poddubny (11 GP in 1986-87), Rod Gilbert (11 GP in 1972-73), Jaromir Jagr (12 GP in 2006-07), Frank Boucher (12 GP in 1929-30) and Bill Cook (12 GP in 1929-30).

At any point of the season, the 13-game streak is tied for the longest of Panarin’s career. This is Panarin’s third career point streak of 10 or more games and he is the sixth player in franchise history with at least three double-digit point streaks, joining Rod Gilbert (8x), Mark Messier (4x), Brian Leetch (4x), Mike Rogers (3x) and Jean Ratelle (3x).

The last time a Ranger had a point streak of 13 or more games was Panarin himself in 2020.

Panarin ranks among the best in the NHL in multiple categories.

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

As a team, the Blueshirts have the fourth highest (tied) save percentage in the NHL (.924) and third lowest GAA (2.04). The Rangers have had three goaltenders earn a win for them this season, all three allowing one or fewer goals in their first start. On 11 instances in NHL history, a team has had three goaltenders earn a win and allow one or fewer goals in their first starts of the season

The last time the Rangers had three goalies record wins through the teams first 13 games of a season was during the 1989-90 season.

Igor Shesterkin has a 6-2-0 record on the year. Since the 2021-22 season, Igor Shesterkin leads the NHL with 79 wins, ranks second in save percentage (.924) and third in GAA (2.29).

Jonathan Quick has began his Rangers career with a 3-0-1 start and has allowed one or fewer goals in two of those four starts. Among NHL goaltenders who have made four or more starts this season, Quick ranks fifth in save percentage (.935) and tied for fourth in GAA (1.77).

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has surpassed Andy Bathgate for the fourth most goals in team history (273) and is six goals away from matching Adam Graves for the third most in team history (280).

Kreider has opened the season with nine goals (tied for the sixth most in NHL) in his first 13 games, including a league- leading six power play goals.

Kreider sits two power play goals away from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs.

His eight shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 40 power play goals in that span are the second most.

MIKA’S MISSION TO 500 GAMES WITH NYR

Tonight, Mika Zibanejad is set to play in his 500th game as a member of the Rangers. Since his first season with the team in 2016-17, Zibanejad has compiled the most points (465) and assists (259) on New York while recording the second most goals (206). His 90 power play goals in that span are the fourth most in the NHL.

Of the 33 skaters who have played at least 500 games in franchise history with the Rangers, Zibanejad has scored the most goals, recorded the third most points and notched the fourth most assists over the first 500 games with the team.