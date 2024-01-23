Pregame Notes: Rangers at Sharks

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers close out their west coast trip with a Tuesday night contest against the Sharks in San Jose (10:30 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM). After tonight, the Rangers will play only three games later than 8:00 PM ET the rest of the season.
- The Rangers have won three of their last five games and their 29 wins rank fourth in the NHL.
- On Monday, the NHL announced that Vincent Trocheck will head to the All-Star Game in Toronto - the second ASG of his career (2017).
- Against the Sharks, the Blueshirts have earned a point in 10-straight games (9-0-1) dating back to 2018. Among active teams in the NHL, the Rangers’ .740 point percentage all-time against the Sharks is their second highest (Seattle - .917).
- Versus the Western Conference, the Rangers are 14-7-1 and 9-4-0 against Pacific Division teams.
- With New York’s next win, Peter Laviolette will tie Al Arbour for the seventh most wins in NHL history by a head coach with 782.
- Tonight, Rangers head equipment manager Acacio “Cass” Marques will work his 2,000th NHL game. Marques has been with the team since 1993-94.
- In the last 14 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (18 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (16 pts) have recorded a combined 34 points (17G-17A).
- New York has the NHL’s second best power play percentage (28.7) and the third most (tied) power play goals in the league (41). The club also ranks eighth in penalty kill percentage (82.7).
- The Rangers’ 54.1 faceoff percentage is tied for the third highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- New York has accumulated 111 points from defensemen this season, the fifth most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have seven comeback wins after trailing in the third period, tied for the fourth most in the NHL.