Pregame Notes: Rangers at Sharks

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck was named to the NHL All-Star Game on Monday afternoon, the second of his career (2017).

This season, he ranks first in the NHL (min. 700 FO) in faceoff percentage (62.0) and is one of three players in the NHL to have both 40 or more points and 60 or more hits.

Since Dec. 30, Trocheck’s 15 points rank tied for seventh in the NHL.

Trocheck has 11 points in his last 10 games (6G-5A) and 39 points in his last 35 games (14G-25A). Trocheck’s next assist will be the 300th of his career.

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin ranks tied for fourth in the NHL in goals (28), fifth in points (62), and tied for fifth in multi-point games (19).

Panarin has points in six of his last eight games (3G-4A), 13 of his last 15 games (11G-8A) and 18 of his last 21 games (12G-13A).

He has notched a point in 38 of his 46 games this year, the second most games with a point in the NHL this season (MacKinnon leads with 40).

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has points in three of his last four games (5A) and six of his last nine games (4G-5A).

Fox has 45 career multi-assist games, the fourth most in the NHL since his NHL debut in 2019-20. Only Quinn Hughes (55), Roman Josi (48) and Cale Makar (46) have more over that span.

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (269) and tied for second in assists (225).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider scored his 137th career road goal on Sunday night, surpassing Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in Rangers history. Kreider has points in seven of his last nine games (3G-5A) and 14 of his last 16 contests (6G-12A).

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)

Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)

Recorded his 500th career point

Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42) - Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals

Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

MIKA’S MISSION TO 500 POINTS WITH NYR

Mika Zibanejad has points in four-straight games (1G-4A), six of his past nine games (1G-6A) and 16 of his last 20 games (9G-15A).

Zibanejad (531 GP) sits one point away from 500 with the Blueshirts. He can become the fourth-fastest in Rangers history to notch 500 points with the club behind Mark Messier (406 GP), Brian Leetch (496 GP), and Andy Bathgate (518 GP).