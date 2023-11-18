Pregame Notes: Rangers at Devils

PANARIN ON A PATH

Artemi Panarin is riding a season-opening point streak of 14 games (8G-16A), tied for the longest such streak by a Rangers player in team history (Rod Gilbert - 14-game run in 1972-73). It is also Panarin’s longest point streak of his career and the longest for a Ranger since Theo Fleury (14 GP) during the 2000-01 season.

The last Ranger to have points in 15-straight games was Wayne Gretzky (15 GP) in 1996-97.

Panarin also has multiple points in four-straight contests. Panarin can be the first Rangers skater with at least five straight multi-point games since Jaromir Jagr (6 GP in 2005-06).

Panarin became the eighth player in Rangers history to reach the 20-point mark in a season in 12 or fewer games, joining Pavel Bure (11 GP in 2001-02), Carey Wilson (11 GP in 1988-89), Walt Poddubny (11 GP in 1986-87), Rod Gilbert (11 GP in 1972-73), Jaromir Jagr (12 GP in 2006-07), Frank Boucher (12 GP in 1929-30) and Bill Cook (12 GP in 1929-30).

Panarin ranks among the best in the NHL in multiple categories.

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

As a team, the Blueshirts have the third highest save percentage in the NHL (.922) and second lowest GAA (2.10). The Rangers have had three goaltenders earn a win for them this season, all three allowing one or fewer goals in their first start. On 11 instances in NHL history, a team has had three goaltenders earn a win and allow one or fewer goals in their first starts of the season.

Igor Shesterkin has a 6-2-0 record on the year. Since the 2021-22 season, Igor Shesterkin leads the NHL with 79 wins, ranks second in save percentage (.924) and third in GAA (2.29).

Jonathan Quick has began his Rangers career with a 4-0-1 start and has allowed one or fewer goals in two of those five starts. Among NHL goaltenders who have made five or more starts this season, Quick ranks tied for fifth in save percentage (.928) and second in GAA (1.98).

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has 10 goals on the season and has tied Vic Hadfield (11 from 1963-64 – 1973-74) for the second-most consecutive 10-goal campaigns by a Rangers skater. Only Rod Gilbert (15 from 1962-63 – 1976-77) has more.

Kreider has goals in five of his last six contests and his 10 goals on the year rank tied for ninth in the NHL.

Kreider has surpassed Andy Bathgate for the fourth most goals in team history (273) and is five goals away from matching Adam Graves for the third most in team history (280).

The last time the Rangers had three goalies record wins through the teams first 13 games of a season was during the 1989-90 season.

Kreider sits two power play goals away from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs.

His eight shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 40 power play goals in that span are the second most.