Pregame Notes: Rangers at Devils

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers return from a six-day layoff for their first matchup of the season against the New Jersey Devils (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG 2 - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM). Tonight begins a stretch of four-straight road games for the Blueshirts.
- New York will play three of its next four games against Metropolitan Division teams and six of its next seven contests against Eastern Conference opponents.
- Since 2021-22, the Rangers have played 10 games with four or more days between their previous contest. In those games, New York is 7-3-0.
- It is the second time in team history the Blueshirts have won at least 11 of their first 14 games of a season (2023-24 and 1990-91).
- The Rangers have points in 10-straight games (9-0-1), matching their season-long streak from last year. The last time New York had a point streak of 11 games was a 13-game streak from Oct. 18-Nov. 15, 2015.
- The Rangers have points in seven of eight road games this season (6-1-1) including in six-straight. On the road, the Rangers have the third most wins (6), points (13) and have allowed the third fewest GA/GP (2.13) on the road.
- In the NHL, New York has the fourth most (tied) wins (11) and points (23).
- The Rangers have the best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 56.0 percent mark. New York has been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 12 of 14 games. In their last game, the Blueshirts went 45-for-69 for a 65.2 faceoff percentage. It marked the second most faceoff wins by a team in the NHL this season and the most by the Blueshirts since Dec. 23, 2017 vs. TOR (48 FOW).
- The Rangers have the NHL’s second best (tied) power play percentage (33.3) and have scored power play goals in 11 of their first 14 games. The Rangers’ 15 power play goals are tied for the fifth most in the league. On the flip side, the Blueshirts’ 86.7 penalty kill percentage is tied for seventh in the league. The Blueshirts have a perfect penalty kill in four- straight games and five of their last six contests.
- On the road against New Jersey, the Rangers have points in seven of their last nine contests (6-2-1).
- New York has seven players (Kreider, Fox, Gustafsson, Lafreniere, Panarin, Trocheck, Zibanejad) with 10 or more points, tied for the fourth most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have the allowed the second fewest GA/GP (2.13) in the NHL and have allowed the second fewest shots per game in the NHL (27.4).
- New York is 8-1-1 when scoring first, tied for the second most such wins in the NHL.